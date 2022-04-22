The Victoria Advocate and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce will co-host a candidates forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Walker auditorium at the University of Houston-Victoria. Candidates for District 6 on the Victoria City Council and districts 1 and 6 on the Victoria school board will be featured.
Readers can submit questions for the candidates prior to the forum by sending them to deliverydesk@vicad.com. Indicate in the subject line which race the question is intended for. The deadline to submit questions is noon Wednesday.
The city council candidates are April L. Butler and Mark Loffgren.
The school board candidates are District 1, Kathy Lynn Bell and Theresa Ann Klacman; and District 6, Emeterio “Emett” Alvarez Jr. and Margaret Melissa Pruett.
