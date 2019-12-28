Two weeks before Christmas, the Salvation Army’s Victoria red kettle campaign had raised little more than one-third of its 2019 goal – $60,000.
Capt. Kenny Jones, the chapter’s commanding officer, attributed the shortfall to the shorter fundraising season after an unusually late Thanksgiving. Another factor, he said, was how money collected from Port Lavaca red kettles, which last year benefited the Victoria chapter, is now diverted entirely to support that town’s own Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army’s fundraising troubles are echoed by nonprofits across the country. An annual philanthropy report published by Giving USA Foundation said that although charitable giving between 2017 and 2018 grew by seven-hundredths of a percent in total dollars donated, it declined 1.7% when adjusted for inflation.
“The environment for giving in 2018 was far more complex than most years, with shifts in tax policy and the volatility of the stock market,” said Rick Dunham, chairman of Giving USA Foundation and CEO of Dunham + Company, in a June statement.
Dunham said he believes recent tax policy changes were a direct cause of fewer charitable donors this year. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 doubled the standard deduction, which taxpayers can claim to reduce their taxable income.
Historically, only about 30% of taxpayers took the alternative route and opted to itemize their deductions, some of which could be claimed for charitable donations. After the changes in the 2017 tax bill, which made choosing the standard deduction the easier option and practical for more people, only about 10% now opt to itemize.
With a reduced incentive for charitable giving, there was a decrease in the number of people who claimed the charitable deduction.
Households with individual donors, as opposed to corporations, donate more than two-thirds of all charitable dollars.
Dave Sather, of Sather Financial Group, 120 E. Constitution St., said the shift in tax policy created confusion, even among the high-net-worth individuals who make up a large portion of individual charitable donors.
“There are still definite benefits to charitable giving,” Sather said. “I don’t think as many people are financially motivated, but if they can get a deduction, they will.”
Although he said it’s true that not as many people will benefit from itemized deductions, he said there are still routes to tax deductions through charitable donations.
One route, he said, is donating to charity using a qualified charitable distribution. Through this process, taxpayers age 70½ and older, who have to take a required minimum distribution from tax-deferred retirement accounts each year, can opt to satisfy that requirement for the year by directly transferring funds from an IRA custodian to a qualified charity. This money can also be excluded from taxable income.
Based on his experience, Sather said people choose for their dollars to go to charity rather than taxes because they don’t trust the government.
“Most people don’t think the government spends money wisely,” Sather said. “If the options are give 50 cents to the government or give a dollar to charity, most people would rather give to charity, even though that’s not in their financial best interest.”
Sather said what he enjoys about charitable giving is seeing what causes people support.
“It’s cool to see the benefit of capitalism recirculated,” Sather said.
Currently, Sather’s clients who seek to claim charitable deductions are in the process of choosing which charities will receive their dollars. Tuesday is the tax cutoff for 2019.
About this time of year, Sather said it’s important to remember that these economic indicators of charitable donations usually exclude donations of time and resources.
“Most people give because it fills them with joy,” Sather said. “The best way to do this is often via donating your time and effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.