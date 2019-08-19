Soon after 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Chick-fil-A pop-up truck across from DeLeon Plaza had already sold out of the 200 sandwiches they’d stocked for the day.
The local franchisee has owned the Chick-fil-A food truck for more than a year, but Monday was the first time it parked downtown during lunch hours, said Chick-fil-A marketing directory Marina San Miguel.
“We’ve never really done like a lunch pop-up before,” San Miguel said.
Chick-fil-A has two Victoria locations, both owned by David Murphy, at 6104 N. Navarro St. and in the Victoria Mall.
