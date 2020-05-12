Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Victoria will host the 10th annual Chick-fil-A Young Life 5K, 10K and “Running of the Calves” Kids Fun Run event virtually beginning May 30 through June 14.

This virtual event can be run (or walked, skipped, danced, etc.) from any location you choose … on the road, on a trail, on a treadmill – all while maintaining social distancing. Run at your own pace and time it yourself. All participants will receive a commemorative 10th anniversary Race T-shirt, Race Bib and Finisher's Medal.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance online at cfayounglife5k.com. All proceeds stay local and benefit Young Life Victoria.

