When ABC Child Development Center opened in Victoria in 1984, there were only 12 children enrolled. Today, even with the threat of COVID-19 still looming large over the Crossroads, that number has climbed to around 130 children with just 16 staff members to care for them, said Patricia Ingram, owner and director of the center.
“I tell everybody I don’t run the day care, it runs me,” Ingram said. “You try to please the parents, you try to please the kids, you try to please your teachers, but it’s a juggling act to keep everybody going.”
The child care industry battled a labor crisis long before COVID-19 was even a blip of a thought in the American consciousness, and the pandemic has only worsened the issue. The sheer and sometimes unexpected difficulty of the job can create a revolving door of people entering and exiting the industry, Ingram said.
Low wages are a primary cause of child care’s labor shortage, said Cody Summerville, executive director of the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children. The labor shortage also means that child care centers are unable to accept more children, and parents looking for child care so they can return to work are often unable to find it, Summerville continued.
“With other industries paying more for entry level positions, whether it be at a gas station or a grocery store, the starting pay within other industries is significantly higher and often also includes benefits,” he said.
Because the child care industry is unable to provide competitive wages to employees it is difficult to retain staff, Summerville said.
The hourly mean wage child care workers earn in Texas is $11.24, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Increasing tuition will not help solve the problem, Summerville said. Families are already struggling to pay child care tuition rates that can sometimes exceed college tuition rates.
The average annual cost of child care for an infant in Texas is $9,324, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
Ingram said that she was able to use the federal Paycheck Protection Program to provide incentive pay and bonuses to her staff that worked during the height of the pandemic. However, that does not translate into getting new applicants to walk through her doors.
In Texas, 86% of child care facilities surveyed reported that they are experiencing a labor shortage, and 47% reported that it is more difficult to hire since the pandemic, according to a National Association for the Education of Young Children survey.
Many attempting to enter the industry are surprised by the difficulty and demanding nature of the job, said Priscilla Ramirez, assistant director at ABC Child Development Center.
“They think it’s just like they’ll go sit in this room, and the kids are just there to play, but it’s a whole new ballgame in there,” she said.
Children at ABC Child Development Center are separated and taught lesson plans based on their ages, Ingram said. Even the infants have specific lesson plans that help improve motor skills and different aspects of their growth.
“We’re not just a babysitting service,” she said. “We’re teaching these young children, getting them ready. It’s something to be proud of when you see that little light bulb go off in their head like, ‘Oh, wow! I can do that.’”
Labor shortages within the child care industry ripple outward into other industries, Summerville said.
“Families are having a hard time finding care, and it’s really putting a strain on all industries,” he said. “Industries need fully engaged employees that can show up and do their work. When employees don’t have high quality child care it affects productivity, it affects their attendance.”
While Ingram does have 16 teachers on staff, she said her ideal number would be 19 or 20. With more teachers, she would be able to open two more infant rooms.
“You can’t continue to take kids if you don’t have staff,” she said.
Because of staffing issues, there are more than 25 people on a waiting list to enroll at ABC Child Development Center, Ingram said.
“We’re at maximum capacity with what teachers we have,” she said. “It’s bad on the parents that are trying to go work and can’t find day care. They’ll say, ‘I’ve got to go work, I need to start,’ but you need to be put on the waiting list.”
