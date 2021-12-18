Christmas Eve 1945: A walk along Main Street

Editor’s note: The following was published in the Victoria Advocate on Dec. 20, 2015 and republished Dec. 17, 2016.
It is late afternoon on a Christmas Eve 71 years ago. We are standing at the southeast corner of Main and Constitution streets in Victoria.
We’re about to take a one-block walk from Constitution to Santa Rosa.
The temperature is in the 60s. The sky is overcast. There has been occasional light rain.
Tomorrow will have a high of 71. Children will go outdoors to try out their new bicycles and other toys.
Many Victorians will worship on this holiday and thank God once more that World War II has ended.
There’s a feeling of optimism in the air this Christmas. The war is over. Our boys are coming home. It is a time for peace.
People are scurrying about as we take our walk this cool late afternoon. There is last-minute Christmas shopping, gift-wrapping and turkey, and ham to cook – things to do.
Several uniformed airmen are strolling along just ahead as well as behind us. One is sure that the soldiers are idling before heading to one home or another where they have been invited to a Christmas Eve family dinner. Perhaps one of the handsome, clean-cut young men will pick up a young lady and escort her to a Christmas Eve worship service. Everyone smiles and nods at the soldiers.
Bianchi’s Drug Store is on the corner, but we won’t go in for an ice cream soda this cool day. Across the street, the Victoria National Bank’s lobby can be seen through glass doors. The tree inside is splendid; many have come to town just to gaze on the well-decorated tree.
The Manhattan Café is along our walk. It’s a great place for lunch, dinner or maybe just a cup of coffee and a piece of pie.
We know that the Manhattan is where everything happens. The Rotary Club meets here, the Mayor often has coffee, and if one wants to know anything about what’s going on in Victoria, a short visit to the Manhattan will fill him in.
Across Main Street is Victoria’s Candy Kitchen. One can smell from all the way across the street the fresh, hot taffy being kneaded and made ready for sale.
Farther down the block is Kruger’s Drug Store. More than one 12-year-old boy has saved his nickels and bought his first girlfriend a 15-cent ice cream soda at Kruger’s.
We find ourselves passing Victoria Dress Shop. The display of gloved mannequins are dressed nicely in winter woolens and velvets, with hats perched cunningly on their heads.
This block of South Main Street is home to two five-and-dime stores: Jack’s Five-and-Dime and Duke and Ayres 5-10 Cent Store. You can buy a Big Chief writing tablet at either for a nickel and No. 2 pencils for another nickel. In both, a few of the counters are at eyelevel for a 6-year-old, where one can gaze at various toys and perhaps new yellow-and-green packages of crayons. The boxes of eight crayons are 10 cents. There are larger packages, but they cost more.
And last, we come to the Victoria Bank and Trust building on the corner of Main and Santa Rosa streets. The bank is a 1940 white, art-deco, five-story building.
The lobby, visible through the double-glass doors, is filled with a magnificent 20- to 25-foot-tall Christmas tree, decorated with lights and ornaments and tinsel, each strand of tinsel placed just so.
Standing on the corner, looking around, we know that later this Christmas Eve, one can hear the bells of St. Mary’s and other churches throughout Victoria. All faiths are thankful this Christmas season that it is a time of peace.
Christmas in Victoria. Vanished? No, of course not. Only 1945 is gone, and the businesses on the block we just walked are different.
It seems appropriate this 2016 holiday season for us to look back to a Christmas Eve when there appeared to be no war anywhere in the world. The spirit of faith, patriotism and Christmas felt that long-ago day is still part of Victoria.
Merry Christmas, Victoria.
Victoria’s Main Street, 1940s, from “Historic Victoria, An Illustrated History” by Terry Hammonds, courtesy Victoria Preservation, Inc.
Special Thanks: Marie Adcock, Victoria Regional History Center, Victoria College/UH-Victoria Library
