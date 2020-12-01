Disease and wildfires aren’t stopping Christmas trees from coming to Victoria this season, but they are causing shortages.
“It’s a double whammy,” co-owner of Holiday Hills Daryll Smith said.
Along the West Coast, wildfires ravaged homes, businesses and timberland throughout the year. Evacuations and property loss in California and Washington made headlines. Months later, the fires that destroyed trees in Oregon are making it harder for Victoria businesses to supply the holiday tradition to families who want a fresh-cut tree.
Oregon wildfires destroyed 300,000 Christmas trees that Holiday Hills Christmas Trees would have brought to Texas families this year.
In past years, Holiday Hills organized a tent in Victoria for the seasonal tree sales. This year, they aren’t coming to Victoria because of the supply issues.
A tree shortage was already challenging the supply side of Christmas tree sales before this year’s fires.
Smith said he was able to source from his usual area, the Willamette Valley, which runs along Interstate Highway 5 in Oregon from about Portland to Eugene. But with over 1 million acres burned in Oregon, Holiday Hills’ timberland and other suppliers’ land continues to be stressed.
Counties closer to the Crossroads also produce Christmas trees, such as Bastrop, Waller and Montgomery, according to the U.S. National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Because there are fewer Christmas tree retailers in Victoria, some businesses still offer trees with more demand during a time with less supply.
H-E-B Plus!, 6106 N. Navarro St., has had one of the largest Christmas tree inventories of any H-E-B stores in the past 10 years, said general merchandise leader Joe Farias. These trees, which include a variety of firs from the Pacific Northwest and North Carolina, are located in the store’s outdoor gardening department, Texas Backyard.
Usually, the H-E-B store receives about 1,600 Christmas trees for the season in five or six truckloads. This year, the fourth of four trucks arrived Monday bringing in about 1,100 trees for this season.
As supply issues continue to impact supplies, H-E-B also opted to not offer artificial trees this year. Garlands, wreaths and fresh tree trunk cuts are available at H-E-B
Plus!.
Farias said the store didn’t see much of a price increase from last year, even as supplies are a challenge.
As customers flock to H-E-B Plus!, Texas Backyard manager Janette Beard said she has seen entire families shopping for the store’s trees, which hang from an outdoor ceiling.
“They even come in wearing their Sunday best,” Beard said.
This year, people are coming into the store as a family rather than one family member doing the shopping, she said. In fact, families are finding comfort from the challenges of 2020 in shopping together during the holidays.
For local retailers, a majority of Christmas trees were sold before December.
“People were even buying them off the truck,” said Gabriel Hoskins, who owns Victoria Flower Co., 4705 N. Navarro St.
This year, Hoskins ordered about as many Christmas trees as he has in past years, but this year he brought about 300 from Oregon to the store. By Monday, he was down to about 70 and expects to sell out soon.
“People are wanting to shop local, so it’s been a fantastic year,” he said.
With a cold front rolling through the Crossroads, the “right weather” is just in time to get customers feeling like buying Christmas trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.