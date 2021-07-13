Victoria officials are asking local residents to fill out a survey as part of a regional push to improve internet service.
A representative from a civil engineering firm unveiled a plan to build a reliable regional network that will bust monopolies and expand internet access through public-private partnerships at Tuesday morning's Victoria Economic Development Corporation partnership meeting.
The survey, which takes about two minutes to fill out, can be accessed at victoriatx.gov/broadband and includes questions about residents' internet use, current internet options and how broadband access could improve Victoria. Those without internet can visit the library or call 713-462-3242 to respond by phone.
Vineeta Ram, the executive vice president of CobbFendley, a Houston civil engineering firm that is coordinating regional broadband efforts, said the goal is to create an "open-access network." Regional agencies plan to coordinate with cities and towns, who would build the core of a high-speed internet grid and partner with internet service providers to expand services in remote areas.
"There wouldn't be a monopoly of any one ISP," Ram said. "The price would go down and the quality would go up."
Expanding internet across the region would be expensive, although federal funds may be available. CobbFendley projects a cost of upwards of $60 million for labor and materials alone. The total cost in Victoria would be upwards of $8.7 million, according to Ram's presentation.
If the plan moves forward, the goal is to create an "intracity backbone" of high-speed internet in Victoria that would connect to a larger regional grid, Ram said.
Jeff Lyon, president of Victoria's Chamber of Commerce, said internet is typically one of the top three utilities companies ask about when considering relocating to Victoria.
"This is the new norm for any kind of communication," Lyon said. "In the long run, the city and the county and private enterprise need to look at every possibility of expanding our broadband in the county and in the region."
City officials and representatives from CobbFendley are hosting a workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. July 21 at the Victoria Community Center annex, 2905 E. North St., to discuss the survey and provide more information about their ongoing feasibility study.
The survey is due by 5 p.m. July 28.
Ram said local and regional efforts are being driven by one central question.
"How can we have a citywide, countywide fiber asset that can be utilized by everybody?" she said.
