Last week marked a new round of City facilities reopening to the public after closing in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some facilities have implemented new regulations or amended services to align with public health guidelines.
Municipal Court continues to host open court and scheduled appearances through Zoom. In-person court proceedings will be scheduled on a case-by-case basis for defendants who are unable to attend virtual hearings. Following recommendations from the Office of Court Administration, which provides guidance to court systems in Texas, Municipal Court will not host jury trials until on or after Aug. 1. The court plans to resume hosting non-jury trials in July.
The Victoria Community Center has reopened and is hosting events in compliance with regulations issued by Governor Greg Abbott. The facility is operating at 50% of its maximum occupancy, event attendees are screened for COVID-19 before entering the building and hand sanitizing stations are placed around the facility along with signage reminding attendees to wash hands frequently. Victoria Police Department officers will be present at events to ensure that attendees follow social distancing guidelines.
Parks and Recreation Department has reopened its playgrounds, splash pads and skate park after Abbott last week lifted restrictions on interactive amenities. Pavilions are open for reservations.
Sports fields are open for practice, and reservations must be made at least seven days in advance. Only players, coaches and one parent per player will be allowed in the facility during practice.
The fields are scheduled to open for public games and tournaments June 15.
For up-to-date information about city services, visit tinyurl.com/yas5egym
