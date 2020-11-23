City of Victoria hosts giveaway to encourage shopping small

Residents who visit local businesses in Victoria through Dec. 18 will have a chance to win prizes through the “Yule Love Shopping Victoria!” giveaway hosted by the City of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The giveaway invites residents to collect stamps in a promotional booklet by visiting participating businesses. Residents who collect at least 10 stamps will be entered into a drawing to win one of four gift baskets filled with gift cards and other items from local businesses.
“Local businesses need our support more than ever during these challenging times,” said Joel Novosad, director of the Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We hope this promotion will bring them more foot traffic and raise awareness of what Victoria has to offer.”
To obtain a stamp booklet, visit explorevictoriatexas.com; pick one up at the Explore Victoria visitors center, 700 N. Main St., Suite 101, or at participating local businesses; or call 361-485-3116 to request a booklet by mail. Participants must be at least 18 years old.
No purchase is necessary to receive stamps. Participating businesses and their locations are listed in the booklets.
Completed booklets must be returned to the Convention & Visitors Bureau in person or by mail or email by Dec. 18. The drawing for the four gift baskets will be hosted Dec. 21 on the Explore Victoria Texas Facebook page, and winners will be contacted by city staff.
To learn more about Victoria’s local businesses and to plan a shopping trip during the holiday season or at any time of year, call the Convention & Visitors Bureau at 361-485-3116.
