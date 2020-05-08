The Victoria City Council declared May 4-9 Economic Development Week in recognition of efforts to create jobs, advance career development opportunities and raise quality of life.
Economic Development Week is an initiative by the International Economic Development Council, a nonprofit that works to promote economic development among its member organizations.
In a news release, the city noted that promoting economic opportunity was identified as a focus area under the city’s long-range comprehensive plan. In recent years, the city has taken a directed approach to growing Victoria’s economy through measures, such as offering business incentives, partnering with the Victoria Main Street Program and contracting with consulting firm The Retail Coach to recruit new businesses to the city.
As the COVID-19 pandemic hampers economic activity in Victoria and around the Crossroads, the city’s role in boosting the economy continues to be important, according to the release from the city.
In response to the diverse needs and challenges presented by the COVID-19 situation, the city manager’s office formed the Coronavirus Liaison Team, a coalition of business groups, nonprofits and other community organizations led by the city’s two assistant city managers. The purpose of this team is to identify needs and share ideas and resources to meet those needs.
The liaison team’s initiatives to address the economic situation in Victoria include launching the COVID-19 relief fund in partnership with local nonprofit leaders and establishing a computer lab to help residents with limited internet access file for unemployment.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau has likewise found creative ways to help its travel partners promote their services during the pandemic, such as hosting a giveaway that encouraged residents to post pictures of takeout meals and educating businesses about available funding and resources. The bureau promotes local businesses in order to boost Victoria’s tourism profile.
Also, the city is in the process of completing various road projects that will help Victoria attract and retain businesses by enhancing mobility and building a more appealing city. These projects include the creation of Placido Benavides Drive, which, when completed, will open a new section of undeveloped land for the creation of a design district, adding a new way for the city to attract high-end developers and businesses.
