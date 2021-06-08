For those interested in having a say in new residential and commercial development projects, the city of Victoria has three places open on its Planning Commission.
The commission reviews and approves new residential and commercial developments to ensure city codes related to platting and site use are properly applied. The commission also approves or denies variance requests for projects that conflict with city code, according to a city news release.
Each seat has a three-year term and expires August 2024. Applicants are decided on by City Council. The commission meets at 5:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in the City Council chambers, 105 W. Juan Linn St.
Applications can be made online at victoriatx.gov/boards-commissions, in person or by mail at the City Secretary’s Office, 105 W. Juan Linn St., via email to ahilbrich@victoriatx.gov or via fax to 316-485-3045.
