City's Main Street Program offers downtown building improvements grant

Qualified occupants of downtown historic properties can apply for matching grants for renovation projects through the Victoria Main Street Program’s new Building Improvement Grant (BIG) program.
A total of $100,000 will be distributed to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants can apply for grants up to $50,000 and must fund 50% of the cost of the project. The grant funding will be provided as a reimbursement after the project is completed.
Funding for the program is provided by the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation, which oversees the allocation of Type 4B sales tax revenue for economic and community development projects.
To be eligible, a property must be listed on Victoria Preservation Inc.’s Historic Resources Survey or be at least 30 years old. Property owners, or renters who have the property owner’s consent, can apply for the grant and view eligibility requirements at www.victoriatx.gov/mainstreet.
Unlike the façade grant program, the BIG program is centered on interior improvements and maintenance. Examples of eligible projects include, but are not limited to:
- Improving accessibility and ADA compliance
- Plumbing, electrical and HVAC repairs
- Addressing mold, asbestos and other hazards
- Structural or foundational repair
- Restoration of interior historic murals or ghost signs
Encouraging development of downtown properties through incentive programs is one of the goals outlined in the downtown master plan. The grant program is designed to encourage use of historic buildings, promote historical tourism and spur economic development downtown.
Residents who have questions about the program or the application process, or who are unsure if their properties are listed on the Historic Resources Survey, should contact Main Street Program Manager Kate Garcia at 361-485-3122 or kgarcia@victoriatx.gov.
To learn more about the Victoria Main Street Program, visit www.victoriatx.gov/mainstreet.