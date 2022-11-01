The City of Victoria Environmental Services and Keep Victoria Beautiful are seeking volunteers for a cleanup in the north part of the Silver City neighborhood.
Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 12 in the parking lot of Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3101 Callis St. Breakfast will be provided by The NRP Group.
Individuals and groups can sign up at www.victoriatx.gov/kvb. Volunteers ages 12 and up are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Walk-up volunteers are welcome, but residents are encouraged to register in advance to help with planning the event.
What services will be provided?
Working in teams, volunteers will go door to door helping residents move bulky trash and tree limbs to their curbs for pickup.
Residents who will need help are encouraged to contact Environmental Services at 361-485-3230 or keepvictoriabeautiful@victoriatx.gov.
Refrigerators and other appliances containing Freon will be accepted for pickup. Appliance Pro will remove Freon from collected appliances at no cost to residents or the City.
Other hazardous materials, such as TVs, will not be accepted. To schedule a no-cost pickup of household hazardous waste, contact Waste Management at 1-800-449-7587.
The Victoria Fire Department will go door to door to install smoke alarms and provide residents with envelopes for returning unused prescription drugs.
After the cleanup finishes about 11 a.m., volunteers and community members are invited back to the Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church parking lot for hot dogs sponsored by The NRP Group as
well as family-friendly activities and resources provided by Parks & Recreation, the Victoria Public Library, Communications & Public Affairs, the City of Victoria Municipal Court and United Way of the Crossroads.
Schedule a pickup
The City of Victoria provides residents with two no-cost bulk trash pickups and four no-cost limb pickups per year. To schedule a pickup and to find out when limbs will be picked up in your
area, visit www.victoriatx.gov/environmental-services or call 361-485-3230.