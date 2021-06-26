NAME: Clarence A. Smalls Jr.
AGE: 32
EDUCATION: Victoria College 2009-2011
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Founder, president and owner
COMPANY: Men's 361 Basketball Association and Smalls & Large Services
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
The day I decided to let go and let God use me as a vessel for a bigger purpose than myself.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Knowing my family and other families across the world are depending heavily on me to guide, mentor, teach character development and life skills to evolve our generation now and forever.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest challenges I had to face was when I went through a divorce, went homeless (sleeping in my car), loss my apartment at the same time while still having to raise and provide for my son Kingston and having to start and run a business. I overcame it all by knowing God had a plan for myself, my family, and world and taking massive action on what the Holy Spirit guided me to do.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
The impact and influence the M3BA is having on all races and all ages worldwide and for the next generation that haven't been born yet.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
Volunteering coaching at the YMCA (5 years), speaking at church, mentoring our youth and adults on a daily, allowing our youth partners (Z's Snack Shop) to raise funds at our M3BA events for their New York and Washington field trip coming up soon.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
1. The Men's 361 Basketball Association (501 C3 Status) because this organization offers opportunities to everyone from around the world a platform to showcase their abilities in sports and musical talent and possibly receive tuition assistance from the M3BA.
2. St. Joseph High School (Flyer Fund)
Every event the M3BA host, contributions are made to the Flyer Fund which pays for student education, camp ministry, extra curricular activities, faculty, and technology.
