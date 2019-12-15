No one is ever a fan of finding out what they pay in taxes is going to increase, said local business owner Lisa Martin Jacob.
Martin Jacob owns Wholesale Tire Company with her husband, Keith Jacob. The store has two locations, one at 502 N. Wheeler St. in the city and the other at 21903 N.W. Zac Lentz Parkway in the county.
As a local business owner, Martin Jacob said, it’s an advantage to have a location where the sales tax is not as high. She said the lower sales tax rate in the county was one of the reasons she and her husband opened the store’s second location in the county.
“We’re accustomed to both tax rates,” she said, “and I don’t think it’d be all benefits if the sales tax increased out here in the county to what it is in the city.”
To compare a change in price for customers at the two locations, Martin Jacob said that on an average set of four truck tires, based on current sales tax rates, sales tax would total $194.37 when purchased within city limits. In the county, the sales tax would total $181.81. It wouldn’t be a major difference for customers, she said, but it would be noticeable.
“There aren’t a lot of retail options out here anyway, so people will just pay the difference if it does increase,” she said. “But from our perspective, and likely some customers, we are out here to not deal with high taxes.”
Pappy Thomason, who owns Pappy’s General Store at 2729 Farm-to-Market Road 236, said that it’d be important for county officials to think about business growth in the county when considering the county assistance district.
“To generate business growth in the surrounding area of the city, the lower tax rate might be a better incentive for businesses starting out,” he said.
Thomason said though his store doesn’t sell “big ticket” or very expensive items, so an increase in sales tax wouldn’t impact customers considerably. But for stores that do, he said, customers might go elsewhere to shop.
“It could drive business to other places outside of the county,” he said.
Martin Jacob said the county’s plan to use the additional revenue to help fund county operations such as public safety or economic development wouldn’t be enough of a trade off.
“It’s tough enough as it is, and it’s hard to believe it would benefit county residents directly,” she said.
