Keeping the Victoria metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, status is a focus Rep. Michael Cloud said he is discussing with federal agencies after the announcement that the area's population might cause the city to lose its metro status.
Tuesday, Cloud addressed and then spoke with business leaders during the weekly Victoria Economic Development Corp. partnership meeting about how losing the metro status could mean losing much of the federal funding that comes along with it. He also talked about border security.
Cloud said he met officials with the Office of Management and Budget and another from the Census Bureau. The federal organizations could revoke the MSA, which includes Victoria and Goliad counties. The Victoria MSA previously included Calhoun County.
"One of the things we're trying to get them to do is to see the uniqueness of Victoria," Cloud said. "We're not a suburb of Houston or San Antonio, or anything like that. We're actually a hub — a regional hub."
Because of the metro status, Victoria qualified for nearly $35 million in transportation infrastructure funds, $11.1 million in funding for public transit, $6.1 million for housing development and $2.2 million for the region’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Advocate previously reported.
Many workers that live in Victoria work in Port Lavaca, Cloud said, and it is that kind of intricacy that people in the White House do not know.
The public comment period for the Census Bureau rule change closes on May 20. Comments can be emailed to geo.urban@census.gov.
Cloud also discussed Tuesday morning border security and immigration policies.
He said he has recently traveled to El Paso where he discussed the Rio Grande Valley sector and other border areas with federal officials.
"There's a lot of room to streamline and make things more efficient, but securing our border is extremely important," Cloud said.
As a member of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, he said a common topic is how to have a legal workforce in the agricultural industries and others.
Also on Tuesday morning, Dale Fowler, president for the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, announced the VEDC partnership meeting was his final one to host as president of VEDC. His first meeting, he said, was Jan. 1, 2001, shortly after VEDC began hosting the open meetings.
Fowler announced his resignation on Monday. It will be effective April 10.
Fowler said Tuesday morning that he will remain in the region and that he wants to allow a future employer to make an announcement about his employment.
Cloud also said that a paid fellowship program with his district office is open for applications. The Gold Star Family Fellowship Program gives employment with a person whose family member died in the line of duty.
Applications and more information are available at house.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home/requisition/149?c=house.
Weekly VEDC partnership meetings are at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St. The meetings are open to the public and include a variety of topics relevant to Victoria and the Crossroads.
