Here at the Small Business Development Center, we often help individuals evaluate possible businesses to purchase.
Some of the things that need to be considered when purchasing an ongoing business are:
1 - Financials: Is the business making money? Or can the business make more money with changes in operations, management, or the addition of social media advertising? Is the current owner willing to “back up” his numbers by owner financing part of the purchase?
2 - Are the financial documents verifiable and do they match recent tax returns? Are the financials in a form that reflect the actual condition of the business. Many businesses, especially those closely held, show expenses that are personal in nature like cell phone bills, health club memberships, personal autos, as well as family trips.
3 - Are there any liabilities that would not normally appear on the balance sheet like lawsuits, employment law claims, or expiring licenses and patents?
4 - Is the bulk of the businesses’ bottom line attributable to one customer that might not continue the relationship after the sale or is a relationship with a particular vendor at risk in the event of a sale?
5 - Are key employees staying after the sale and will the owner stay on for a while to address any hiccups?
6 - Of course, a good explanation of why the owner is selling will be necessary. Do the owner’s motives to sell make sense?
7 - How much is the “goodwill” worth? The goodwill of the business is the difference between the sale price and the hard assets of the business. This can include a business name, client lists or any other asset not capitalized on the balance sheet. Some potential buyers are surprised to find out that lenders are reluctant to finance “blue-sky” or goodwill because it is not something that can be foreclosed on. In the event of a business failure, this blue-sky asset disappears.
8 - A careful analysis of historic inventory levels should be undertaken as well as analysis of the quality of the inventory. Items sitting on the shelves may be there for a reason. Either old model numbers or expired “sell by” dates could indicate that this item on the balance sheet is suspect.
9 - Also, a potential buyer would need to do a self-evaluation. Is the buyer merely buying herself a job or is the purchase for long term growth? If it is for growth, some research would need to be done to determine the trends in that industry.
These are just some of the considerations when purchasing a business. We here at the SBDC go through these evaluations weekly with small business owners.