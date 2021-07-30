Construction on a new affordable workforce housing development, Enchanted Gardens Apartment, will begin Monday.
Realtex Development Corporation purchased the property on North Ben Jordan Street from the city of Victoria in July. The company, however, has been working to build an affordable housing complex in Victoria for over a year.
“In order for the city to continue to grow and thrive, we must have new housing that our residents and workers can afford,” said Mayor Jeff Bauknight.
Residents identified expansion of entry-level and moderate-income housing options as a key goal for the city during the development of Victoria’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan.
The $32 million project is primarily financed through bonds issued by the Victoria Housing Finance Corporation, a nonprofit housing finance corporation led by a board of three City Council members, and through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ noncompetitive 4% housing tax credit program.
The Victoria Housing Finance Corporation is authorized to issue tax-exempt bonds on behalf of developers to help finance the construction of multifamily workforce housing projects. The developer is solely responsible for repaying the bonds.
“The Victoria Housing Finance Corporation is committed to finding solutions for our community’s lack of affordable workforce housing,” said Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne. “We are excited to be able to support Realtex Development Corporation on this new development, which will provide relief to Victoria residents who need it most.”
Enchanted Gardens will be Victoria’s first new housing development since 2007 to leverage federal low-cost housing tax incentives. The development will create 168 housing units and more than 200 temporary construction jobs. The complex is expected to begin leasing units in July 2022 with construction being completed in October 2022.
Housing at Enchanted Gardens will be reserved for residents who earn up to 60% of Victoria’s median family income, which is about $43,300 for a family of four, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. To find out if you qualify, visit victoriatx.gov/cdbg.
The complex is designed to offer “the simplicity of neighborhood conveniences wrapped in a gated community,” according to a news release from Realtex Development Corporation. Amenities will include a swimming pool, picnic and barbecue areas, a dog park and on-site social services.
A public ceremony celebrating the beginning of construction will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at 4601 N. Ben Jordan St.
