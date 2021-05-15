“For all the enormous range of space, climate, and physical appearance, and for all of the internal squabbles, contentions and strivings, Texas has a tight cohesiveness perhaps stronger than any other section in America. Rich, poor, Panhandle, Gulf, city, country, Texas is the obsession, the proper study, and the passionate possession of all Texans.”—John Steinbeck
And the people said amen. In this auspicious 175th year anniversary commemorating the founding of DeWitt County, it is time to take pause and give thanks for the landscape around us. Texas entrepreneurism was forged by plenty of blood, sweat and tears. Just pull to the side of the road and read any historical marker. That intrepidity is comprised of the three M’s: memories, mobility and momentum.
I can open up several different family photo albums sitting in my home office and peruse with fascination the many old black and white photos of my great-grandparents riding atop a mule-drawn wagon. The wagon would be laden with cucumbers and watermelons. My great-grandparents were the entrepreneurs of their day in a largely agrarian-based economy as they farmed almost 300 acres. They would drive that wagon the 15 miles into town. One wagon load after another. But there were lean years to contend with as well.
As the Chisholm Trail began outside of present-day Cuero in 1866, I am reminded of Robert Caro’s book “The Path to Power,” which describes when Lyndon Johnson’s family first settled into Texas.
The Johnsons, like so many early settlers to Texas, were lured by the Texas promise but often that promise was very fleeting.
Fortunes were won and lost more than once raising cattle as those of us who grew up here are only all too familiar with, as the promising wet green fields of plenty very quickly become the hot parched fields of July and August.
The green fields of hope and promise also yielded to the many hurricanes that destroyed major shipping ports like Indianola. Those hurricanes drove many of those businesses to relocate to Cuero in 1875 and 1886.
What is astounding to note as we near the end of Economic Development Week and Small Business Development Week is that even at the mercy of a worldwide pandemic, our Cuero business community continues to be upwardly mobile, seizing on that ever increasing momentum that Governor Abbott referred to in his Small Business Week in Texas Proclamation.
“An amazing 99.8% of businesses in the Lone Star State are small businesses.
They are the heart of every Texas community. And their continuing resilience drives local job creation and fuels our mighty economy,” said Governor Abbott.
To help propel the mobility of our businesses in DeWitt County, it is important to enhance our opportunities in commerce and education — and that includes each and every one of us in Dewitt County participating in the Connected Nation broadband survey atmyconnectedcommunity.org/dewitt-county. Please take a few minutes and complete the survey.
Cuero community events also play an integral role in supporting small business momentum with events like the Victoria Advocate’s Best of the Best and Cuero’s Christmas in the Park.
Believe it or not — opening night is only six months away. Get involved. Call the Cuero Development Corporation office to donate or get on the volunteer list. We need you.
As the Governor noted, “When small businesses succeed, Texas succeeds.”
And it is in that spirit of continued momentum that the CDC Board of Directors, through a variety of grants, invites new business and business expansion to Cuero. When small businesses succeed, Cuero succeeds.
