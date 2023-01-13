Brian Rokyta, Rokyta Custom Homes, was named 2023 Builder Member of the year by the Builders Association of Victoria at its recent meeting.
Builders Association of Victoria, dba Crossroads Builders Association, also installed its board of directors and named its associate member of the year at the Jan. 10 meeting at The Club at Colony Creek.
Builder and Associate Members of the Year are highly coveted awards that are presented to recognize outstanding and continuous, selfless support and service to the Builders Association-of Victoria dba Crossroads Builders Association and to the building industry as a whole., according to a news release from the association.
Over the past year, Rokyta has chaired numerous committees and served on various committees. He also served as a key volunteer in many of the association's activities and with the City of Victoria that include fundraising events and serving on the City of Victoria’s Planning Commission. This is Rokyta’s fourth time to receive the award, having also received it in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
The 2022 Associate Member of the Year recipient was Brie Hanchett, Prosperity Bank. During the past year, Hanchett served on numerous committees and took on the responsibility of being the top fundraiser and volunteer recruiter. Additionally, she served on the board of directors. Hanchett is additionally recognized for doing much of the behind the scenes work throughout the year. This is the second year in a row that Hanchett has received the award. Hanchett was also recognized for obtaining her Life Spike Award by the National Association of Home Builders. The NAHB SPIKE Club was organized in 1953 to recognize and reward dedicated members who work to recruit, involve and retain members’ involvement in membership development, according to the news release.
Brett Martin, secretary vice president of the Texas Association of Builders, presided over the installation ceremony. He installed Dwayne Schilhab, division manager of Steve Klein Custom Builder as president. Schilhab has been in the commercial and residential construction business for more than 20 years. He specializes in residential development and building custom and spec homes, managing the construction of an average of 50 homes per year throughout the Crossroads.
The 2023 board of directors are president, Dwayne Schilhab, Steve Klein Custom Builder; first vice president, Clayton Garner, Kimberlite Homes; secretary/treasurer, Jayson Moore, JW Moore Construction; immediate past president, Brian Rokyta, Rokyta Custom Homes; and associate vice president, Casey Housworth, Budget Blinds of Victoria. Directors are Brandon Norman, RCR Homes; Brie Hanchett, Prosperity Bank; Butch Koenig, Koenig Construction; Candace Drake, Crossroads Flooring & Design; Eddie Salinas, Zarsky Lumber Co.; Hunter Melton, Hunter Custom Homes; Kelly Garrett Kucera, Kelly Garrett Kucera Attorney at Law; Ryan Tudyk, Howdy Services; and Sam Perez, Ferguson Enterprises.
The Home Builders Association of Victoria, affiliated with the Texas Association of Builders and the National Association of Home Builders, is a voluntary organization of businesses and professionals working to promote positive and responsible growth in the home building industry for the mutual benefit of its members and the community.