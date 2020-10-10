Summer crop harvests are complete and now Crossroads farmers are about to get into the busier time for buying, selling and repairing farm equipment and machinery.
During the summer months, many area farmers work to harvest their crops with a variety of modern machines. Once they assess the success of a given year’s crop yield, many in the industry look to re-up or get maintenance done.
There is a slight uptick in sales of many big-ticket items like a combines, tractors, augers, sprayers or other equipment.
Hlavinka Farm Equipment‘s Victoria location, 7105 U.S. 59N, offers new and used equipment in addition to parts sales, service and repairs on equipment with specialty mechanics.
Seth Potts, Hlavinka salesman, said the minimum price points for new row crop equipment is usually about $275,000 to $300,000. For big-ticket items like a combine, there might only be one sale per quarter, with the higher frequency being at the end of the year.
“If guys had a good year, then they make some money,” Potts said. “Generally, the last couple months of the year, that’s the hot selling time.”
Auctions are also another medium for buying and selling this specialized equipment.
While in-person auctions still take place, many of the transactions are done virtually on sites like AuctionTime.com.
This medium of exchange was popular even before the pandemic’s quick shift to many in-person events becoming virtual; buyers and sellers can be located across the country while bidding on the same piece of equipment.
The farm equipment industry is one that Potts said did surprisingly well throughout the pandemic.
With the success of the oil and gas sector in the Crossroads area being “tied” to agriculture, Potts said the oil price downturn during the pandemic was a concern. But even as crop prices have remained low and the price of oil in 2020 has been volatile, he said the farm equipment sector has fared well.
The impact of summer weather will also be a factor that might not reveal itself until later in the year.
Hurricanes and tropical storms impacted the coast worse in other areas of the state, therefore negatively affecting crop yields. Compared to the Rio Grande Valley and East Texas, the Crossroads lucked out on detrimental crop yields in 2020.
Even so, Potts said Hlavinka had done well company-wide thus far in 2020. This even includes its locations that supply farmers who were impacted more directly by weather in Wharton and Matagorda counties.
Other Hlavinka locations include East Bernard, El Campo, Nome and Taft.
