Finding a way to cook food is a challenge, but keeping stores’ shelves stocked with food is also becoming an uncertainty.
“Our hours are 9 to 7 p.m. today, but I can’t tell you what they’ll be tomorrow,” said Dick’s Food Store owner Ronnie Hyak.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, he said the store has no milk, eggs, bread or water.
On Wednesday, he said he expects a produce truck to arrive. Then on Thursday, he said he expects a regular grocery truck with water and on Friday another regular grocery truck.
Dick’s has recently worked to overcome shortages because of the pandemic as well.
Water was also not available for purchase at H-E-B, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Wednesday afternoon.
As of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Walmart locations in Port Lavaca, Edna and Hallettsville were closed. Walmart published an interactive map of store location closures on their website, corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2021/02/15/winter-storm-facility-status. Both Victoria locations and the Cuero location were open as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
H-E-B published a list of store locations’ hours on their website, newsroom.heb.com/severe-winter-weather-h-e-b-store-operations-real-time-updates.
Target, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, is also still open as of Wednesday afternoon and includes a grocery department.
H-E-B and Aldi did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.