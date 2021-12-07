City Manager Jesús Garza discussed Victoria infrastructure at the eighth annual South Texas Transportation Conference Tuesday.
Garza’s talk focused on the city’s capital improvement plan, including ongoing and planned projects such as road repair, sidewalk installations and street light improvements. Also at the event, Jeffrey Vinklarek, director of transportation and development for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Yoakum district, discussed projects underway for 2021 and planned for 2022.
In 2022, the city’s capital improvement plan budget is estimated to be $34 million, Garza said. $18 million of that budget will go toward city streets.
That budget will go not only toward street repairs but street maintenance, which will help streets reach their maximum lifespan of 20-25 years.
“We need to be smarter about how we maintain our streets,” Garza said.
From 2017-2021, the city addressed needs for 75 miles of streets, Garza said. From 2022-2026, they plan to increase that number to 126 miles.
Another focus of the improvement plan is investment in city sidewalks, specifically to create safer routes to schools, Garza said.
The city is also upgrading streetlights to LED lights, Garza said. This will be more efficient with energy and more cost effective.
The fiscal year 2022 budget for residential and thoroughfare streets is $18 million, according to the presentation. A utility and street design program has a budget of $3.98 million, and the sidewalk and streetlight project is budgeted at $1.21 million.
The state transportation department began addressing many high profile projects in 2021, Vinklarek said.
The agency led 35 projects worth about $192 million, he said. Eleven projects were roadways. Twelve were bridges. Four were traffic projects, and eight were safety based. In 2022 there are another 35 projects planned worth about $150 million, but that budget could double.
One of the biggest projects in the works is the expansion of Farm-to-Market Road 1593 in Calhoun and Jackson counties, Vinklarek said. The road, located beside Formosa Plastics near Point Comfort, runs north from SH 35 to just north of Formosa and will be widened to five lanes. The project also includes the installation of three traffic signals at a Formosa gate.
“This is a wonderful safety project we’ve been asking for for a while,” Vinklarek said.
