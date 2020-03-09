How does the drop in the stock market and oil prices affect you?
Crossroads residents react to market plunge
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash (5)
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (4)
- Guest column: Open letter to County Judge Ben Zeller (3)
- Food for Thought (3)
- VISD takes another step toward bond (2)
- Commissioners to review county’s new purchasing policy (2)
- Elections create controlled chaos in newsroom (2)
- Two Victoria events canceled as community prepares for the spread of new coronavirus in Texas (2)
- Khrushchev was right (3)
- Syndicated column: Another African tragedy (2)
Recent Comments
-
Ciara McCarthy said:Hi Pat — Thanks for the question. That is indeed very important information.If you feel sick and are worried you might have symptoms of COVID-19, your first step should be to call either your …
-
Angela Kidd said:
Get a Job!!!!!
-
Steve Fiedler said:
well said doc. shalom sf
-
Virginia Martinez said:Tia Olga my beautiful, kind, sweet Aunt . Will always remember your beautiful smile , hugs and love and your awesome tortillas . May the Lord give Shopie , Pat, Bobby , and Gilbert and all the…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.