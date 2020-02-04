Some Crossroads retailers of electronic cigarettes say they welcome the temporary federal ban to prevent minors from using e-cigarettes amid rising reports of usage and health concerns.
“I do not want anyone who is not already addicted becoming addicted by ways of a cigarette or vape that has been sold in my store,” said Michelle Krogsgaard, who owns SCS Vape with locations in Victoria and Port Lavaca. “We did not open our business to addict people. We opened our store to help people quit.”
Since Saturday, those who distribute, sell or manufacture flavored e-cigarette cartridges except for tobacco and menthol flavors risk enforcement actions by the Food and Drug Administration, according to an FDA news release issued Jan. 2. But the crackdown, despite its broadness, is not meant as a permanent ban, and manufacturers could see some temporarily banned flavored e-cigarettes return to shelves of stores like Krogsgaard’s after a review process.
Before the temporary ban went into effect, Crossroads vape shops offered nicotine-containing, e-cigarette cartridges in a myriad of flavors, such as mango, cotton candy, blueberry and creme brulee. Those flavors were in high demand by adults, Krogsgaard said. But they were also sought by teens and children, she said.
In their Jan. 2 statement, FDA officials said they issued the temporary ban amid “epidemic levels” of youths using e-cigarettes.
More than five million middle school and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the U.S., according to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey.
And although at least 60 deaths and about 2,700 hospitalizations were reported in connection with vaping, it’s become increasingly clear that most of those were caused by THC cartridges containing the thickening agent vitamin E acetate.
Still, many have concerns that the long-term health concerns of e-cigarettes are unknown. What is known, is that e-cigarettes contain the highly-addictive drug nicotine.
“The United States has never seen an epidemic of substance use arise as quickly as our current epidemic of youth use of e-cigarettes,” according to the FDA statement. “By prioritizing enforcement against the products that are most widely used by children, our action today seeks to strike the right public health balance by maintaining e-cigarettes as a potential off-ramp for adults using combustible tobacco while ensuring these products don’t provide an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for our youth.”
For Krogsgaard, who got into the e-cigarette and vaping business in 2012, the decision was a long time coming.
“In the very beginning, it was kind of like a wild, Wild West,” she said.
After opening and before e-cigarettes were classified as tobacco products, it was unclear whether sales to minors were allowed, Krogsgaard said.
Nevertheless, the owner said she felt compelled to prohibit sales to those under 18.
In December, federal lawmakers passed a provision prohibiting sales of e-cigarettes to those under 21. The products were made illegal to those under 18 about 2016, Krogsgaard said.
She even bought an identification card reader to screen for fakes and has pulled products that have been reported to specifically market to teenagers.
In 2019, reporting emerged that showed e-cigarette manufacturer Juul, which at one point took over about 75% of the U.S. market, had created advertising that was aimed at youths.
Additionally, Juul’s sleek, graphite-colored e-cigarette design, Krogsgaard said, speaks to young people’s love of technology.
“It looked like a thumb drive,” she said, adding Juuls’ small devices are easily concealed from parents.
At her shops, Juuls and the many generic flavored cartridges grew in popularity to the extent that they became a top seller among kids and adults.
“Our clientele was asking for it over and over and over again,” she said. “There was a demand.”
But after learning of the company’s marketing controversy, seeing young people attempting to illegally purchase the devices and hearing about their widespread use, Krogsgaard said she decided to pull the products from her shelves in 2019.
Victoria school district spokeswoman Shawna Currie praised decisions such as Krogsgaard’s, saying that keeping the products away from teens and children is not just the responsibility of parents.
“It’s really everyone’s responsibility – parents, school staff and businesses that sell the products,” Currie said.
Although Currie said the use of e-cigarettes by students on campus as not rampant, she also said it is something they have seen.
“It’s certainly there,” she said, adding, “The district is working to stay on top of it. If we see anything, we will work to address it.”
Students found in possession of e-cigarettes, she said, can face suspension or expulsion depending on their disciplinary history.
“It’s not taken lightly,” Currie said.
But the district is also seeking to curb use of e-cigarettes by educating its students about the addictive potential and health risks.
Krogsgaard said she, too, believes education is important and has even purchased billboard advertisements asking parents to talk to their kids about the risks.
Despite the potential for abuse among young people, Krogsgaard said she stands by the e-cigarettes as an effective tool to quit smoking.
Once a two-pack-a-day smoker for about 20 years, she said she never touched another cigarette after vaping an e-cigarette for the first time.
She said she feels like she has dodged a bullet.
“I’m in the best shape of my life,” Krogsgaard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.