If you want to be super cool, Victoria offers the closest cryotherapy treatment for miles.
By dropping the human body’s skin temperature down to about 50 Fahrenheit, cryotherapy treatment is meant to alleviate chronic pain, arthritis and act as an alternative to medications. Cryo Depot, located at 104 E. Rio Grande St., is next to the train tracks that run parallel to Main Street. Owners Joe and Brandee Bratton operate a gym, personal training service, freeze-dried food sales as of recently and the only location for cryotherapy in the Crossroads.
The Brattons owned a bicycle shop in Victoria before opening Cryo Depot. Both being health-conscious people, Joe and Brandee briefly closed the business because of the pandemic for about two weeks, but the need for cryotherapy helped them stay open.
“I mean, people had to come in, so we opened up,” Joe said.
Before the pandemic arrived in the Crossroads, Joe said the business averaged about 10 to 11 people per week using the cryosauna machine. Now, he said Cryo Depot is getting about half that.
Sisters Carol Tom and Frances Phillips have come about every two weeks to Cryo Depot for either a full-body or facial treatment for about two years, only stopping briefly during the onset of the pandemic.
Phillips said she likes the facial treatment because of the intended effects on the skin. In her most recent trip to Cryo Depot, Tom received the full-body and facial treatment.
A full-body treatment, also referred to as whole body cryotherapy, involves stepping into a large tube that pumps in liquid nitrogen around the body.
The user wears only underwear, gloves and slippers as liquid nitrogen at about -200 degress to -240 degrees surrounds the body in a vapor form for three minutes. At about the two-minute mark, the skin drops to about 50 Fahrenheit, Joe said.
In the facial treatment, Brandee or Joe use a small pump to blow the sub-zero liquid nitrogen on a user’s face as they lie still with their eyes closed.
Using liquid nitrogen allows the process to keep skin dry, rather than the “feeling that will take your breath away” that an ice bath does, Joe said.
While it hasn’t been challenging to gain access to liquid nitrogen, Joe said, other parts of the business are affected by some supply shortages.
On the personal training side of Cryo Depot, finding weights for their weight room has been a challenge. This comes at a time when many businesses are encountering unique challenges in purchasing inventory and finding supplies for their businesses.
Joe, Brandee and one contracted trainer hold personal training sessions for athletes or others who care to have assistance working out.
For cryotherapy, Joe said about half of the people who come in are athletes.
On the walls of the room that the cryosauna machine sits in, users of the therapy will see signatures from area athletes who have stepped up to the plate for a very cool experience.
In its fourth year, Cryo Depot remains the only place for athletes or anyone else to try out the unique experience in the Crossroads.
As a former car salesman and bicycle shop owner, Joe said he plans for Cryo Depot to be his retirement job. After over two decades of marriage to Brandee, their joint passion for fitness continues.
“Now, I get to make people happy,” Joe said.
