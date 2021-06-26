NAME: Crystal Lindsey, MBA
AGE: 38
EDUCATION: Notre Dame de Namur University, Belmont, CA
Bachelor of Arts in political science and sociology, 2005 - summa cum laude; graduate certificate in human resources, 2006; Master of Public Administration, 2007; Master of Business Administration, 2011;
National Institute of Social Media, certificate, 2013
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Digital marketing consultant
COMPANY: M. Roberts Digital
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
After a decade of working in higher education, I started working as an account executive for a luxury print publication. After getting certified through the National Institute of Social Media, I started my own social media firm for five years. Now, I am proud to grow a dynamic team of marketing professionals.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I am passionate about helping people and businesses. I know what it is like to have everything on your shoulders as a business owner. I am motivated to help local businesses double and triple their revenue by making their life both easier and more effective.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
I faced my biggest struggles as an emancipated foster youth who was first in my family to graduate college. However, following a near death experience as an entrepreneur, I lost 1/3 of my clients. I had to fight for my life (and my business!) like I was training for the Olympics. I found success and happiness each day because I took the time to exercise, meditate, set goals and journal
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
COVID-19 has forced people to look for solutions online, so digital marketing is in demand. I am passionate about helping people understand these ever changing marketing options and step into who they are meant to be in business and beyond.
As the author of "Grit & Gratitude: The Former Foster Youth’s Playbook for Success," I love that marketing is a great way to help business owners and marketers understand how small daily actions will allow them to live an incredible life.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I co-founded the BRIDGE to Brilliance personal growth seminar series with UHV for students and entrepreneurs. I continue to spearhead planning, interviews and on-camera talent. We launched a business mentor program with UHV.
Serve on the UHV annual Business Case Study competition.
I lead free marketing workshops on the first and third Thursday of every month.
I participate in Victoria Main Street’s Artisan Fairs and First Fridays.
I am a foster parent and adopting an amazing 17-year old girl named Laura.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.