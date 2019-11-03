The Executive Directors of the Cuero Chamber and Main Street teamed up and represented Cuero for two days during the last week of the Texas State Fair, working the Heritage booth in the Go Texan Pavilion. Several visitors stopped by to pick up brochures and learn about all the amazing places to visit in Texas. It was a great opportunity to visit with people and share all the great things Cuero has to offer.
Oct. 16, the chamber hosted a ribbon cutting for the beautiful new landscape at John C. French Elementary, made possible by Keep Cuero Beautiful, DeWitt County Wildflower Assn. H-E-B Green Bag Grant, and KTB/GardenVille grant. Landscaping is being placed around Hunt Elementary as well, with a ribbon cutting to be scheduled soon.
Oct. 22, Spay Neuter Your Pet DeWitt County held its grand opening celebration along with a ribbon cutting for their new resale shop, Paws and Claws, which raises money for vouchers for low-cost spaying and neutering along with microchipping to help control the pet population in DeWitt county.
Oct. 21, The Cuero Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Visitors’ Bureau hosted the Central Texas I-10 Community Alliance monthly meeting at the historic Proctor-Green House followed by a tour of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum and the Warhol exhibit. Cuero Celebrates Warhol will continue through Nov. 17. They will be offering home-school days Tuesday through Thursday with special programs and activities exploring the various cultures of Texas. Nov. 10 is Sunday Fun Day at the Museum from noon to 4:30 p.m., offering a cowboy photo booth, frontier games, chuckwagon arts and crafts, Texas painting class and old west reenactments. Visit their website, chisholmtrailmuseum.org, or call 361-277-2866 for more information.
Upcoming Fun after Fives will be held for Heritage Plumbing, 402 W. Sarah St., and the Chisholm Guest House B&B, off U.S. 87. Call 361-275-2112 for more information.
Around Cuero
October was a busy month around Cuero with many events and activities.
Oct. 1, the Cuero Regional Hospital hosted Runway for a Cure, a Breast Cancer Fashion Show, which featured breast cancer survivors and community supporters modeling fashions from area boutiques. Proceeds help to provide mammograms to the underinsured.
Oct. 11-13, the 47th annual Turkeyfest was held with headliner Whiskey Meyers as well as other great musical talent, including a few locals, such as Travis Thamm, Devyn Whittington and Matt Moeller & The Night Sights. Other events included the famous Great Gobbler Gallop, Barbecue and Kids cook-off, tractor pull and Turk-Olympics sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. The winning team was the Adams family, which donated their winnings to the Alzheimer’s Association in the amount of $300.
Oct. 26-27, The Boys and Girls of DeWitt County put on the “Mary Poppins Jr.” production. It was a fabulous show.
Oct. 26, Main Street held its last Farmers Market Days for this year, along with the Howl-O-Ween pet parade helping to raise money for Pet Adoptions of Cuero. The event was well attended and offered several vendors, food trucks and music.
Oct. 21-26, the City of Cuero had its fall cleanup. City council members and area residents helped clean up around their districts.
Oct. 26, the Cuero Cares project kicked off with several volunteers gathering at the home of an elderly Cuero resident, assisting with repairs such as scraping and painting the entire house; leveling the front porch steps; installing handrails, security lights and a new mailbox; replacing the front storm door; and mowing and weeding the yard. The Cuero Fire Department also came out and installed smoke detectors inside the home. Cuero Cares is a group of leaders from Texas Rural Leadership Project in DeWitt County who got together to make a difference in the safety and well-being of a Cuero resident’s life. This was made possible by community volunteers and sponsor support from ConocoPhillips, UHV, Texas A&M AgriLife, Alamo Lumber, Cuero Pecan House, Energy Waste, JR Web Solutions, Texas Farm Bureau-Emily Montgomery, City of Cuero, City of Cuero Fire Department and Cuero Community Development Corporation.
Oct. 27, St. Michael’s School held its annual Fall Festival with a live and silent auction, a great meal, fun games and cake walks.
An Evening with B.J. Thomas: ‘Concert for Classrooms’
Do these songs sound familiar? “Raindrops Keeping Fallin’ On My Head,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song”? If so, get your tickets soon for the legendary B.J. Thomas performing at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Performing Arts Center, hosted by the Cuero ISD Education Foundation. “Concert for Classrooms” funds will enable the Cuero ISD Education Foundation to provide grants to Cuero administrators, faculty and staff for educational resources, projects and activities beyond the scope of traditional school funding as well as help to grow the Foundation’s endowment and cover its operating expenses. Tickets can be purchased at cueroedfoundation.org and the Cuero ISD Administration Building at prices ranging from $35 to $45. For further information, email info@cueroedfoundation.org.
A Tribute to Our Veterans
The Cuero Heritage Museum presents “A Tribute to Our Veterans: WWI, WWII, Korean and Vietnam Wars.” The museum will have a daily documentary viewing scheduled through Nov. 12, with a Veterans Day reception at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 honoring our veterans. All events are open to the public and free of charge. The museum is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The museum is at 124 E. Church St. in Cuero. Please call 361-485-8090 for more information.
Shop Small Saturday
Shop Small Saturday is Nov. 30. This movement helps supports small businesses.
When you shop local, you are helping your local employment base, providing tax dollars for city services and supporting small business owners who sponsor many of the events in our community as well as little league teams. Let’s help keep these businesses healthy.
Christmas in Cuero
Christmas in Cuero kicks off its 20th year Nov. 25 with the lighting of the Cuero Municipal Park. The December Events Committee and Cuero Development Corporation sponsor the event along with the assistance of many community volunteers, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Stevenson Unit and the City of Cuero to transform the Cuero Municipal Park into a spectacular self-guided driving tour of almost 300 lighted displays.
Thousands of lights will be shining in beautiful Christmas scenes. The park will be open 6-10 p.m. seven days a week through Jan. 1. There is not an entry fee; however, donations are cheerfully accepted. Free hot chocolate nights are 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in December, sponsored by TrustTexas Bank and hosted by different area businesses and community participants.
Save the date for a spectacular late-night shopping event: ’Twas the Night before Christmas in Downtown, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12. Shoppers can enjoy live music, festive refreshments, a gift wrapping station and chances to win some great prizes. Brought to you by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Cuero Main Street, area stores and boutiques.
Dec. 13-14: Christmas in Downtown, when historic Downtown Cuero is turned into a magical Christmas holiday brought to you by Cuero Main Street and its many sponsors. Carriage rides, a giant snowzilla slide, ice skating rink, petting zoo, carousel, entertainment, artisans and much more will be available for families to enjoy. Shops will also be open each day.
Come shop, play and stay in Cuero this holiday season.
