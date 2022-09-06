Summer has come to an end, and we look forward to fall.
The temps may still be sizzling, but we have welcomed and enjoyed the rain. The weather isn’t the only thing hot. The Cuero Gobblers took on El Campo Aug. 26 and they were on fire beating the Ricebirds 43 -14. Cuero is excited to be back under the Friday Night Lights.
School is back in session and so is business. We have two new businesses that will be opening on Main Street in September. One will be a boutique and the other is The Gray Barn Mercantile that will be offering home décor, floral, furnishing and wedding planning. More information to come soon.
The new Ruby will travel with her race team to Worthington, Minnesota in September to take on Paycheck for the first heat of the Great Gobbler Gallop competing for the title of Turkey Capital of the World. Join us in Cuero for the 50th annual Turkeyfest Oct. 7-9th. There will be live music with headliners Flatland Calvary, Austin Meade, Giovannie and the Hired Gun, Diamond Rio, Shenandoah along with local entertainment, kid zone, food & vendors, BBQ cook-off, parade, and carnival. Visit www.turkeyfest.org for more information.
Keep Cuero Beautiful presents Native Plants with photographs by Frank Klein at the Cuero Municipal Library at 10 a.m. Thursday. Fall is a great time to plant wildflowers and other natives.
The Cuero Chamber will host a ribbon cutting for Zengerle Medical Clinic at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Texas Hero Memorial Foundation will host its second annual Texas Hero Memorial Ceremony from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Cuero City Park. Free BBQ plates will be offered to all first responders and healthcare workers with their badge. All others may purchase to go plates for $10 each. They will also be featuring a bag pipe ceremony, and skydivers. For more information visit the Texas Hero Memorial Foundation Facebook page.
The Cuero Downtowns Farmer’s Market continues the fourth Saturday of the month through October. Be sure to stop by and purchase organically grown produce. Other items include eggs, meat, canned goods, plants, wine, hand crafted items and more. The Farmers Market is a program of the City of Cuero Main Street department and held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street just outside of City Hall. October’s Farmers Market is Oct. 22 and will host the annual Howl-O-Ween Pet parade . Donations to enter will go to help support Pet Adoptions of Cuero.
We are excited to welcome our new chamber members for the month of August; Cuero Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Miss DeWitt County Scholarship Organization, Crossroads Team with KW Realty, 5D Steakhouse, D&T River Properties, TLC RV Park and Resort, and Justice Leticia Hinojosa. Congratulation to August Business of the Month Cuero Dairy Queen. Visit our website at cuero.org for more information and to view our member directory.
