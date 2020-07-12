The Cuero community continues to move forward during the pandemic. Businesses are open and practicing safety guidelines put forth by CDC, Texas Department of Health and Human Services and Governor Abbott.
Local businesses continue to think outside the box with innovative ways to increase their sales online.
With concerns of the number of COVID cases increasing in DeWitt County and the state of Texas, the City of Cuero and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce partnered to form a survey regarding the wearing of face masks to hear the views from Cuero citizens on a mandatory face mask order. The survey went out June 24th and closed June 29th. Of the more than 800 responses, 43.8% were in favor of mandatory face mask order. Several local businesses have begun to post signs stating face masks required to enter. The City is looking at options that will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The DeWitt County Promotions Committee met on June 17th at the Cuero Library to discuss upcoming activities for the fall and holiday season. Each discussed upcoming events that are planned and how to handle the protocols during COVID 19. Although many summer activities have been canceled or postponed the committee was remaining optimistic and hopeful that some of the fall and holiday events can continue and still abide by stated guidelines and are ready to make changes if needed.
The Cuero Development Corporation continues to assist local businesses with utility and rental assistance grant opportunities. The Cuero Record is offering a matching marketing grant to help businesses with advertising. The Cuero Community Foundation is helping to raise funds for three food pantries in DeWitt County and will match funds up to $100,000. Total raised and matched to date for the three food pantries is $96,023.92 as per the June 24th edition of the Cuero Record.
The City pool and splash pad are open. The Cuero Library kicked off an alternative reading program this summer. FRED (Families Reading Every Day) ran through July 10th. The program is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Contact the Cuero library for more information at 361-275-2864 or visit their website at www.cityofcuero.com.
The City of Cuero sponsored the annual Fourth of July fireworks in the Cuero City Park and put on a spectacular show. Guests were encouraged to stay in their vehicles and were required to wear face masks if out of their vehicles due to orders by Gov. Abbott regarding crowds of 100 or more.
Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant
A new Miss Cuero was crowned Saturday, June 20th at the 36th annual Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant. Kendal Trevino is our new Miss Cuero and her court is as follow: Miss Cuero First Runner Up, Kaidence Jade Dolan; second runner up, Elizabeth Inez Gonzales; Petite Mister Cuero, Mason Ray Capistran; first runner up, Bently Lane Capistran; Petite Miss Cuero, Tatum Lee Garibay; first runner up, Ava-Lou Hobbs. Little Miss Cuero, Emmalyn Ray Bell; first runner up, Maria Elena Gonzales; Young Miss Cuero, Jessa Rose Cox; Junior Miss Cuero, Evie Leigh Belanger; first runner up, Cheyenne Renee Kern, second runner up, Kaitlyn Christine Comiskey.
The Miss Cuero Scholarship pageant is a long-standing tradition in Cuero. The court represents the city and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce in area parades, events and civic projects throughout the year. Upon graduation the Miss Cuero title holder and first runner up will receive a scholarship.
Thank you to our Cuero Chamber Board of Directors, pageant committee, Miss Cuero Director Tifani Hilburn, volunteers, judges, sponsors and Lifeway Baptist church for helping us with a successful pageant this year.
Upcoming Events
As COVID-19 cases increase, events are being canceled or postponed out of concern for the safety and well-being of the community, volunteers and those attending. The following events have been postponed – Dueling Pianos and the annual Texas Hold’Em World Series of Cuero Chamber, fundraiser dates will be decided in the future. Canceled events are The Pet Adoptions annual Designer Purse Bingo and the annual DeWitt County Crops Tour.
Upcoming Events tentatively still on:
Downtown Cuero
Farmer’s Market Days
Cuero’s Downtown Farmer’s Market Days is back under the Market Pavilion and along East Main Street on July 25th. The market will reopen on the fourth Saturday of the month starting July-October from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Cuero Main Street will do their best to practice social distancing and safe guidelines for an enjoyable shopping experience. If you are interested in visiting the market or for vendor space, contact Sandra Osman at 361-485-8008 or visit www.cueromainstreet.com for more information.
Ribbon Cutting and
Fun After Five
Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County will host a Fun After Five at 5 p.m, Aug. 6th at their location.
Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum will host a ribbon cutting at The English German School House at 4 p.m. Aug. 27th, followed by a Fun After Five at the newly remolded Trautwein building by Robert Oliver.
Cowboy Camp
Do you have a little buckaroo interested in learning about what it means to be a cowboy? Cuero’s Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum is hosting its annual Cowboy Camp Aug. 4-7 for ages 7-12. Call the museum at 361-277-2866 or visit www.ChisholmTrailMuseum.org for more information.
Just like Texas, Cuero is strong and resilient. We are better together, and we are Cuero Strong. Cuero will continue to make it through the pandemic and thrive again. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce will continue to proudly support the prosperity of our members and promote the rich heritage of
