The summer heat is no joke, and neither is summertime in Cuero.
Business has heated up here in Cuero. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce welcomes several new businesses in the month of May and beginning of June. Our newest members are DJ’s & Margaritas, Mission Valley Drone Services, Cuero Walmart, Zengerle Medical Clinic, League of Women Voters SCTX, Balloon People Texas, Amherst Residential Manufacturing, La Flor Ice Cream and The Green Cow Creamery. Business Of the Month was presented to The Petal Express a charming family-owned boutique, full-service florist and event planner offering the latest styles, flower arrangements and event coordinating for weddings, birthdays, graduation, and corporate events.
The Miss Cuero Court held their first Mother/Daughter Tea at the Chisholm Trail English German School House Sunday, June 5. The event was sold out and proceeds were donated to the Pet Adoption of Cuero.
Cuero’s Staycation
City of Cuero will be kicking off their Stay-cation events the first week in June. Each Wednesday in June, the city library will be offering special programs for the kids and each Thursday the city parks department will be hosing events for families in City Park. Join us for “Movies on the Knoll” at dust in the park. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. Movie nights will be June 24, July 15, 29 and Aug. 12. There will also be free pool and splashpad days on June 9, July 4, and Aug. 4. July 4 will be the annual Independence Day Firework Celebration in the Cuero Park. For more information Visit the City of Cuero’s website at cityofcuero.com.
June Art Month
Cuero Main Street hosts June Art Month. Local artists will have their works of art on display at local businesses and the Cuero Heritage Museum. Celebrate Art Month June 17 under the Market Pavilion and show off your karaoke skills with Shane and Renee Total Entertainment 7-10 p.m. Enjoy music, dancing, adult libations with 5D Travelin’ Tavern and delicious BBQ by BK Barbecue.
Sports Camps
Cuero ISD has a variety of sports camps available to students beginning the week following the release of school. For information on these events visit the Cuero ISD website at cueroisd.org.
Farmers Market
Be sure to stop by the Downtown Cuero Farmer’s Market on Main the fourth Saturday of each month and purchase organically grown produce. Other items include eggs, meat, canned goods, plants, wine, hand crafted items and more. The farmer’s market is a program of the City of Cuero Main Street department and held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street just outside of City Hall. Shop local, shop fresh.
Turkeyfest Ruby Selection
On Saturday, July 23, join Ruby Begonia and her Race team downtown Cuero to Rally with Ruby, enjoy live music KB’s BBQ and 5D Travelin’ Tavern. The Cuero team will practice racing a couple of turkeys and select the best bird to race against Worthington, Minnesota’s bird Paycheck in September. Then again for the 50th annual Turkeyfest Saturday, Oct. 8.
World Series of Cuero
Now is the time to start warming up for 14th Annual World Series of Cuero Texas Hold ‘Em event. The event will again be held at The Venue on Church Street on Saturday, Aug. 6, with lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cash value prizes will be awarded to the top ten seats. Event proceeds help fund scholarships for Cuero High School graduates. For more information visit the Chamber website at cuero.org or call 361-275-2112.
Enjoy the Summer in Cuero. Visit the Cuero Municipal Park splashpad and swimming pool, shop in our local boutiques, dine in delicious restaurants and explore one of our four museums. Make Cuero part of your Stay-cation this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.