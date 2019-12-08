We are very thankful for our members and community for their continued support throughout the year. We have had a busy year and are looking forward to a busy holiday season and even busier 2020.
Nov. 30 was the 10th annual Small Business Saturday. Cuero residents and out-of-towners showed their support by shopping at our local shops and boutiques. Many store owners stated they had a great turnout on Friday, and local residents reported they were able to wrap up all their Christmas shopping and didn’t even have to leave town. Shops and boutiques offered great discounts, refreshments and one-of-a-kind items.
The Cuero Chamber showed their support with a Shop Wobble and Wassail event by handing out shop small shopping bags, cookies and wassail. Shoppers were also able to pick up Santa Shuffle reward cards, which were punched for every $10 purchase made in the participating stores. Shoppers have until Dec. 20 to fill up their cards and turn them in for a chance to win $300 in Cuero Christmas Bucks donated by Cuero Main Street. Thank you for shopping local this holiday and investing in our community.
Thursday will be another great shopping event you won’t want to miss” ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas in Downtown! Shop late until 8 p.m., pick up a stamp card and get it stamped for visiting one of the participating stores for chances to win some great door prizes. A gift wrapping station and ugly sweater selfie booth will be available. Many of the stores will be offering festive drinks and refreshments. We hope you will make Cuero one of your holiday shopping destinations this season.
Christmas in the Park had its opening night Nov. 25 and will continue nightly through Jan. 1. Cuero Municipal Park is transformed into a winter wonderland each November through Jan. 1. The park opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. This is a self-paced driving tour of over 250 lighted holiday displays. This event has been voted “Best of the Best” Holiday Event by Victoria Advocate readers for several consecutive years. Please come and see this amazing light show. Volunteers are on hand serving hot chocolate Thursday evenings through December. The exhibit is free, but donations are welcome as you exit the park. The park is located on U.S. 87 in Cuero. Turn at the street next to H-E-B and follow the directional signs into and through the park. This magical Christmas wonderland is a must-see when visiting South Central Texas for the holidays.
Be sure to mark your calendars for Cuero’s Christmas in Downtown event Friday-Saturday. This is a magical and traditional family event you don’t want to miss. There will be an ice skating rink, 30-foot Christmas tree, attractions, train rides, petting zoo, horse and carriage rides, music and performances, food trucks, vendors, late-night shopping and, of course, Santa and so much more.
If you are looking for more holiday activities this season, be sure to check out our local museums. The Cuero Heritage Museum presents Nutcrackers in Candy Land 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Jan. 15
The DeWitt County Museum will have an Italian Christmas and Pinocchio exhibit you can check out at Coffee with the Mayor on Tuesday. Call 361-275-6322 for more information.
The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum will offer free pictures on a real longhorn 2-4 p.m. Saturday and will have Santa’s mailbox in front to drop off your letters to Santa.
The Pharmacy and Medical Museum is a little hidden gem you will want to visit when you are visiting historic downtown Cuero.
Luau into the New Year with us at the annual Chamber Membership Social on Jan. 9 at The Venue on Church Street. Tickets are $30 per person; sponsor tables are available for $300, including seating for eight. The social will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and dinner served at 6 p.m. The dinner menu will include Hawaiian dishes and desserts. Businesses will be able to decorate tables, and an award will be given for the best decorated table. During the event, awards will be presented to our Citizen of Tomorrow students from Cuero High School. Other awards include Business of the Year for 2018, Larry Carter Community Service Award and Agriculture Award, and we will recognize our Miss Cuero Court. To inquire about reservations, please give us a call at 361-275-2112.
The Chamber welcomed one of our newest members, FishPond Living, with a ribbon cutting Tuesday. FishPond Living in Cuero is an affordable market apartment complex for seniors 55 and older. Give them a call for their move-in specials at 361-243-8772.
Cuero Development Corporation hosted the December Community Leader’s Meeting welcoming speaker Senator Lois Kolkhorst on Friday. Thank you, Senator, for visiting our town; it was a pleasure having you speak.
Save the dates for upcoming events in Cuero: Feb. 1, Pilot Club Roaring 20’s Gala; Feb.13, Cuero Chamber of Commerce Designer Purse Bingo; and Feb. 16, the Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County Gospel Brunch. Call 361-275-2112 for more information.
I can’t believe a whole year has almost gone by since I became the new executive director for the Cuero Chamber. Thank you to all who have made my first year a success and made me feel very welcomed and for all who have read my columns. I hope that you have found them informative and enjoyable. We wish you and your family a very merry Christmas and a safe and blessed holiday season. Cuero is truly “the way life ought to be.”
