We have had a great summer here in Cuero. School is now back in session, and our Gobblers and Lady Gobblers are ready for another great year.
We finished our summer off with the City of Cuero Tunes ’N Trucks event in Downtown Cuero on Aug. 9. There were a variety of food trucks and live music performances by locals Devyn Whittington, Mitchell Crain and Matt Moeller at the Cuero Market Pavilion. Cuero Turkeyfest announced its 2019 race team members and hosted the turkey selection to select this year’s Ruby Begonia with a race between two feathered friends “that were in no real hurry to get to the finish line.” The new Ruby will be ready to head to the turkey race in Minnesota in September and then race in Cuero on Oct. 12 at the Great Gobbler Gallop to compete for the title of the World’s Fastest Turkey. Fun was had by all ages.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce unveils its new parade float
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new Miss Cuero Parade float at the Tunes ’N Trucks event with a ribbon-cutting. The new float will represent Cuero and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce in several parades throughout the year. The beautiful new float represents many aspects of Cuero and was made possible through sponsorships and fundraising by the Miss Cuero Court.
The World Series of Cuero
The World Series of Cuero was a successful fundraising event Aug. 3 at the Venue on Church Street. We would like to thank everyone who attended, sponsored and volunteered at the event. Funds raised will assist the Chamber with providing leadership and business development programs in the community along with scholarships for Cuero seniors through the Citizen of Tomorrow Scholarship award. The big winner of the event was Jared Coburn, who won a $2,500 cash value prize and a custom bracelet made and donated by Deutsch & Deutsch Jewelers. This event would not be possible without the help of our sponsors and community support. We appreciate their support very much.
Chamber Events
The Chamber will host a travel presentation for Shades of Ireland, April 23-May 2. The presentation will be 6 p.m. Monday at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, 210 E. Main St. Suite A. Call 361-275-2112 for more information.
A Chamber Fun after Five will be 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at Parkside Family Clinic to welcome Cuero’s newest physician, Dr. Cody Walthall.
Around Cuero
The Cuero Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum is getting ready for its next exhibit, Cuero Celebrates Warhol. The museum will present an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series Oct. 11-Nov. 16. The museum will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and Sundays from Oct 11 to Nov. 16. For more information, please call 361-277-2866 or visit chisholmtrailmuseum.org.
Turkeyfest will soon be here. The 47th Annual Cuero Turkeyfest will be Oct. 11-13. Be sure to check out Cuero Turkeyfest – Official Event Page on Facebook and for the 2019 music lineup, and events. Don’t forget to come out for the Great Gobbler Gallop at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12, followed by the Turkeyfest Parade. For more information, go to turkeyfest.org
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Visitors Bureau is at 210 E. Main St. in Cuero. We can be reached at 361-275-2112, or email cuerocc@cuero.org. To learn more about our services, visit cuero.org.
