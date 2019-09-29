Cuero is getting ready for Turkeyfest. Ruby Begonia made Cuero proud in the first leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop on Sept. 14 in our sister city, Worthington, Minn. She beat Worthington’s bird, Paycheck, by 9 seconds.
Ruby, her race team, several chamber members, city officials and the rest of the Cuero delegation traveled to Worthington to cheer Ruby on. They were greeted by great hospitality and fun. The competition between the two birds has been ongoing for 47, years and many friendships have developed over time between the two cities.
Ruby and Paycheck will meet up again during Cuero Turkeyfest in the second leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop to vie for the title of the “World’s Fastest Bird.” Go Ruby Go!
Turkeyfest will kick off with a Fun after Five hosted by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 10. The event is sponsored by Budweiser. There will be door prizes and refreshments, with sliders cooked up by Go Texan. This is a great way to welcome our Minnesota friends, recognize our volunteers and sponsors and get the festival started.
Throughout the weekend, attendees will enjoy a carnival, a barbecue cook-off and a variety of vendor booths along with arts and craft booths. They will have a variety of local entertainment. Black Hawk will preform at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Be sure to check out The Great Gobbler Gallop on Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Turkeyfest Parade.
The Cuero Wellness Center will also host the annual 5K Turkey Trot at 7 a.m. Oct. 12.
New this year is a horseshoe and washer tournament. The chamber will bring back the Turk-Olympics. Teams will pick a charity of their choice; the winning team’s charity will be awarded with a monetary donation from the registration fees collected.
Don’t miss this year’s headliner, Whiskey Myers, performing at 11 p.m. Oct. 12. Tickets are on sale now.
You can purchase presale weekend passes for $10 and discounted carnival tickets at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Rath Propane and Ranch House Spirits and Gifts.
Don’t miss this fabulous weekend of fun for the whole family. Check out the Turkeyfest website for more information and a schedule of events at turkeyfest.org or on Facebook at Cuero Turkeyfest – Official Event Page.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce
Business of the Second Quarter was awarded to Texas Country Realty.
A ribbon cutting will be scheduled the second week in October to welcome Paws and Claws Resale Shop. All proceeds from the resale shop go directly to SNYPD. SNYPD is a nonprofit organization that assists in issuing spay/neuter vouchers and education on the importance of spaying and neutering pets to reduce the homeless and unwanted pet population in DeWitt County and to save animals from euthanasia. They also assist in microchipping.
The chamber welcomes two new businesses this month. One is The 1.3.o Boutique and Décor. Stop by and take a peek at their beautiful boutique items and decor during their grand opening at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. There will be festivities and door prizes; be sure to try some of their specialty ice cream.
Our other new member this month is The Chisholm Guest House. This quaint bed-and-breakfast also offers a small venue with lots of history and charm. Perfect for a weekend stay in the country or for a small gathering. You can find them on Airbnb.
Around Cuero
Cuero Main Street will wrap up this year with its last Farmers Market Days on Oct. 26 with a Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade, and then gear up to get ready for Christmas in Downtown from Dec. 13 to 14.
Cuero Regional Hospital will present Runway For A Cure from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Venue on Church Street. Cancer survivors and community supporters will be modeling local fashions from area boutiques. Proceeds will support providing mammograms to the underinsured. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com; call 361-894-5112 for more information.
The DeWitt County Historical Museum will host a fall luncheon Oct. 8. The theme this year is Stained Glass and Churches. Call 361-275-6336 or 361-275-6322 for more information.
The Cuero Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County, along with Express, will present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.’ at the Cuero Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the Boys and Girls Club. Call 361-524-0005 for more information.
The Cuero ISD Education Foundation’s 2019 Concert for Classrooms, An Evening with B.J. Thomas, will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center. You may recognize some of his classic hits, “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Somebody Wrong Song.” Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $35 to $45 with proceeds benefiting Cuero ISD in the form of grants for resources, projects and programs outside the scope of traditional school funding. For more information, call 361-275-1924.
The Cuero Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum is getting ready for its next exhibit, Cuero Celebrates Warhol. The museum will present an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series Oct. 11-Nov. 17. This exclusive exhibit will feature artwork by Andy Warhol, Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck and Ira Yeager.
The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and will be open Sundays during the exhibit. For more information, call 361-277-2866 or go to chisholmtrailmuseum.org.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Visitors Bureau is at 210 E. Main St. in Cuero. We can be reached at 361-275-2112 or email cuerocc@cuero.org. To learn more about our services, visit cuero.org.
