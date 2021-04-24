April is Wildflower Month for DeWitt County, the Wildflower Capital of Texas, and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Center has been receiving lots of phone calls and visitors. Visitors have come from all over Texas and other states to take a drive along one of our highlighted routes to get a glimpse of the beautiful wildflowers.
Business has also been blooming in Cuero. As more and more individuals have received COVID vaccines and cases have been declining, people are more confident to return to events and activities. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce celebrated its members and citizen achievements on March 24 at the Annual Chamber Banquet celebrating 111 years. The theme for the occasion was “Unmasking the Possibilities.” The following received awards: Business of The Year-Cuero Regional Hospital, Citizen of Tomorrow-Cuero High School senior Brooke Wendel, Business Beautification-Primrose Cottage/Maison Chic, Agriculture Achievement-Finley Blackwell, Larry Carter Community Service Award-Jim Hall and Presidents Award-Sandra Osman, Cuero Main Street director. The Miss Cuero Court and retiring members of the chamber board of directors also were recognized. Thank you to 2020 Miss Cuero Kendal Trevino and her court for the tremendous job they have done representing Cuero and the chamber this year. Stepping down as chamber president is Guy Dolan from Dolan Rentals. He has done a great job representing the chamber for the past two years and will move into the position of past president. Willis Braden, from DeWitt County Producers, is the newly elected 2021 chamber board president. We are looking forward to his leadership. The chamber would like to thank all those who sponsored and decorated tables. Special thanks to GVEC for sponsoring the social hour, Cuero National Bank for sponsoring the awards, Devon Energy underwriting sponsor, and the membership drawing Weaver & Jacobs. Thank you, Brian Gomez from Cuero State Farm Insurance, for emceeing the event. Guests enjoyed a delicious catered meal by S&J Catering out of Goliad served by CHS seniors and entertainment provided by musicians Melissa Balli on violin and Justin Balli on cello. We are looking forward to “Unmasking the Possibilities in 2021.”
Cuero is very lucky to have an award-winning hospital with state-of-the-art care that has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by the Chartis Group. Along with the DeWitt County Health Department, they continued to do a great job at administering COVID vaccines, helping to keep local citizens healthy and safe.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Cuero Main Street directors attended Victoria Day April 7 and 8 and had the opportunity to visit with our district representatives, Senator Lois Kolkhorst and Geanie Morrison. They heard about upcoming legislation and bills that are currently on the House and Senate floors. We were also briefed by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, state comptroller, Texas Economic Development, TEA and representatives from Governor Greg Abbott’s office. There is much being discussed and worked on this year helping Texans to continue to move forward and recover from the pandemic, recent freeze and immigration concerns along with many other issues such as improving our education and economy. Our local leaders are working hard leading the way for the nation and helping to keep Texas one of the best places to live, work and visit.
One of the current bills the chamber has been closely following is HB 5, which will help bring better broadband service to rural counties and cities. DeWitt County has partnered with Connected-Nation-Texas, UH-Victoria and the Cuero Economic Development Corporation to conduct a survey to gather input from local citizens on their broadband service’s efficiency, reliability and affordability. By gathering this information, it will guide us to develop a plan to help improve DeWitt County’s broadband needs. Having high-speed internet is essential to remote learning, telemedicine and economic development for DeWitt County. The survey will be completed April 30. The survey can be taken at www.myconnectedcommunity.org/dewitt-county.
Upcoming Events
Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant
Who will be crowned the next Miss Cuero? Find out at the Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant on May 1 at 5 p.m., to be held at the Cuero Performing Arts Center. Policies and guidelines set forward by Governor Abbott will be followed and tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Cuero Chamber office. The Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant is a long-standing tradition in Cuero. The court represents the city and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce in area parades, events and civic projects throughout the year. Upon graduation, Miss Cuero, the First Runner-Up and the Second Runner-Up will receive a scholarship to the university, college or trade school they will be attending. Thank you to our Cuero Chamber board of directors, pageant committee, Miss Cuero Director Tifani Hilburn, volunteers and our sponsors for helping to keep the Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant going for 37 years.
The City of Cuero Presents Movie Nights
The City of Cuero will begin showing movies on Fridays in the Cuero Park on the grassy knoll, June 11 and 25, July 9 and 23, and Aug. 6. Movies will start at sundown around 9 p.m. For more information, check out the Cuero Municipal Library at http://www.cityofcuero.com/186/Library for upcoming movie titles and other summer programs the Cuero Library will host.
Cuero Turkeyfest Spring Cook-Off
The Cuero Turkeyfest will host its annual spring cook-off. This year’s cook-off is titled “Better Late than Never” and will take place June 11-12 in Cuero City Park. The entry fee is $175, which includes brisket, pork, spareribs and chicken. They will also include a JPA (Junior Pitmasters of America) kids’ cook-off. The entry fee for the kids’ cookoff is $25. For more information and to register, visit www.turkeyfest.org. Arts and craft vendors are also welcome to set up on June 12 under the park pavilion, and they can call 361-277-1790.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome new chamber members this month: Ventura’s Tamales, American Legion Post #3, and United Way of the Crossroads. Congratulation to the April Business of the Month, Bush’s Chicken. Visit our website at www.cuero.org for more information and to view our member directory.
Be sure to stop by and visit us this spring and enjoy all Cuero has to offer.
