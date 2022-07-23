The Cuero summer has been sizzling with activity and new business.
The Green Cow Creamery opened just in time to kick off the summer. This unique ice cream parlor is home to the now famous life size Green Cow named Emmy. The Green Cow had record sales their first week of opening in June and the kids ice cream classes are full for the summer.
Make sure the Green Cow Creamery is on your Cuero bucket list, they have so many homemade flavors to choose from and even have adult flavors.
New business Amherst Studio Built held a career fair on June 23. The new manufacturing home business purchased the old Mount Vernon Mills building in Cuero and will be building manufactured homes shipping them all over Texas. The company will eventually hire more than 160 employees and plans to build four to five homes a day.
Cuero residents have been able to enjoy the summer nights with live music events under the downtown Main Street Pavilion each month. May kicked off the first summer music night for hospital employee appreciation street dance with the Emotions, Main Street hosted Karaoke in June to celebrate the Art of Entertainment with DJs Shane and Rene Total Entertainment and the Turkeyfest hosted the annual Ruby Selection July 23 with the Matt Moeller Band.
There have been many kids activities hosted throughout the summer with the summer library events, free splashpad and pool days and movie nights on the knoll in the Cuero Municipal Park. There will be two more movie nights this summer, July 29, and Aug. 12. Visit cityofcuero.com for more Summer Staycation information.
Area churches have held several VBS throughout the summer, First Presbyterian Church will host a free back-to-school movie night Aug. 5 at the Chapel Without Walls For more information, go to fpccuero.com.
Cuero Turkeyfest’s famous turkey Ruby Begonia hosted a special training day on July 23. The crowd enjoyed “Rallying with Ruby” as the Turkeyfest race team selected their race bird for this year’s 50th annual Turkeyfest. They enjoyed an evening of live entertainment, food trucks and the 5D Travelin Tavern in Historic Downtown Main Street and downtown Market Pavilion. The new Ruby will travel with her race team to Worthington, Minnesota in September for the first heat of the Great Gobbler Gallop.
Cuero Regional Hospital will presents Summer Weekend Wind Down Dueling Pianos event from 7-11 p.m. July 29. Pre-sale tickets only. For tickets or reserved tables contact 361-524-6103.
The Cuero Downtown’s Farmer’s Market continues on the fourth Saturday of the month through October. Be sure to stop by and purchase organically grown produce. Other items include eggs, meat, canned goods, plants, wine, hand crafted items and more. The Farmer’s Market is a program of the City of Cuero Main Street department and held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street just outside of City Hall.
Save the date for World Series of Cuero. Now is the time to start warming up for the 14th Annual World Series of Cuero Texas Hold ‘Em event. The event will again be held at The Venue on Church Street on Aug. 6 with lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cash value prizes will be awarded to the top 10 seats. Event proceeds help fund scholarships for Cuero High School graduates and other Chamber programs. This year, a Casino Night will be held following the tournament. For more information visit the Chamber website at cuero.org or call 361-275-2112.
The Chamber of Commerce has a new face to welcome visitors and members. We are excited to welcome new Administrative Assistant Sara Blain. Sara is from Meyersville, married to Britton Blain, has three beautiful girls, will be a great asset to the chamber and is excited about her new role.
New Chamber members for June and July are TQMS, Green Cow Creamery, Amherst, Balloon People of Texas, and Overstreet Good Eats & Treats Catering. Congratulations to July Business of the Month Lane Insurance. Visit our website at cuero.org for more information and to view our member directory.
We hope you will take a staycation and visit us this summer enjoying all Cuero has to offer.
