As we continue to move forward and navigate through these very unique times, the Cuero community remains strong and is getting back to business. Our shops, restaurants and small businesses are open and ready for customers. Red White and Blue open flags welcome visitors as they drive through the Main Street District. In the month of September, two new businesses have opened; Inspire Boutique, 106 N. Gonzales and Sloane’s Barber Shop, 110 S. Esplanade.
The City of Cuero completed its backdoor beautification project as part of its ongoing Downtown Revitalization Project that started in 2018-2019. Improvements were made to streets, sidewalks and lighting in the 100 blocks of East and West Main Street, including beautiful landscaping. The parking lot located behind East Main Street now houses Cuero’s first EV charging station. Visitors can charge their vehicles and enjoy shopping, dining, touring one of our four museums, or a stroll viewing the art murals throughout beautiful historic downtown. The project was made possible with the support from the Cuero Development Corporation and Cuero citizen Robert Oliver. Oliver donated a dozen trees that were planted around the parking lot. Keep Cuero Beautiful awarded the city with a blue-ribbon award on Aug. 27 for the beautiful landscaping during the dedication of the EV charging station. Cuero continues to maintain that hometown charm with modern amenities.
The Chamber, Cuero Development Corporation and Cuero Main Street hosted the YOLO TX film crew on Sept. 16. YOLO Tx is a traveling show, that visits towns throughout Texas highlighting great spots for food, entertainment and fun things to do and see. Cuero will be showcased on the Central Texas I-10 Community Alliance segment that will air on Nov. 7 and 8.
The Cuero Turkeyfest has been canceled this year for the safety of their guests, volunteers and community, but Ruby will be training and getting ready to take on Paycheck for the Great Gobbler Gallop in 2021.
Looking for some entertainment? Visit Cuero’s museums and brush up on history. The Cuero Heritage and Pharmacy Medical Museum is now open on Friday’s and Saturdays. For information call 361-485-8090.The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum is open 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday and noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday Until Nov 1, the museum is hosting a special exhibit called “Two Women Look West,” which includes photographs of the King Ranch by Helen C. Kleberg and Toni Frissell. The special exhibit is included in the general cost of admission, which is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for all military personnel. Visit https://chisholmtrailmuseum.org for more information. For more information on visiting the DeWitt County Historical Museum, call 361-275-6322.
Cuero is looking forward to the holidays and will have some great events that are safe and fun for the whole family to enjoy. Christmas in the park will kick off the Monday before Thanksgiving turning the Cuero Park into a winter wonderland driving tour with over 300 lighted scenes. Christmas in Downtown will be a hometown celebration with fun family activities and great shopping Dec. 12.
Check out the Cuero Chamber of Commerce website for more information about up upcoming events at cuero.org.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes the following new members for the month of September: The Law Office of Brian Michael Cromeens, Rosie’s Mexican Restaurant, Galaxy Nails, Neon Moon Sewing Co., Aracylys Salon & Spa, Corcon Services, The Glitter Shed Co., OSiM Partners, and Delivered Fence. Visit cuero.org to find out more information about our new members.
Cuero is open for business so come and enjoy our charming shops, dining, events and accommodations with measures in place for your safety. We’ll see you soon.
