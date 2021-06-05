Cuero has a new queen. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant on May 1 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center. Thanks to the many sponsors and volunteers, they were able to crown the new 2021 Miss Cuero Queen, Elizabeth Gonzales, and her court. The queen will receive a $3,000 scholarship, while the first runner-up will get $500 and the second runner-up will receive $250 to attend the university, college, or trade school that she has been accepted to after graduating high school. The Miss Cuero Court will be busy this summer assisting in community projects and representing the chamber and the city in several area parades.
The Cuero High School Class of 2021 walked the halls for the last time. Congratulations to the graduates and best of luck with future endeavors. Thank you to the following sponsors for honoring each graduate with a special yard sign that was displayed in front of the high school during the week of graduation Cuero Chamber, Lifeway Baptist Church, Trust Texas Bank, Cuero Veterinary Clinic, St. Mark Lutheran Church, Candy Henderson, and Alton and Sara Meyer.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce will have its first Fun After Five after a long year of events on hold, and we are looking forward to “The First Look” hosted by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum at 5 p.m. Thursday. Guests will get to look at the renovations that have been taking place at the Historic Trautwein building, 222 N. Esplanade, located next to the museum. They also will see the renderings of what the completed project will look like. A ribbon cutting will be held June 18 in honor of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum’s English-German School and the beautiful preservation that has been done, which has also expanded the capacity to serve the local community. This day will also kick off CTHM Cowboy Camp. This educational program will now be housed at the English-German School House. For more information on Cowboy Camp, contact the museum at 361-277-2866.
Cuero has lots of fun activities planned for the kids throughout the summer. The pool and splashpad opened June 5. For more information, visit the www.cityofcuero.com. The Cuero Public Library will host “Fabulous Fridays” with Lego Day and Movie Nights. They also will continue their summer reading program, Tail & Tales, through the summer, so for more information, call 361-275-2864. Checkout the Staycation in South Central Texas Facebook site for more great summer activities throughout DeWitt County and neighboring cities.
Cuero ISD has a variety of sports camps available to students beginning in June. For information on these events visit their website at www.cueroisd.org.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will host Summer Day Camp “From the Ground Up!” Aug. 2-6, with activities consisting of arts and crafts, games, music, puppets, nature activities and worship. Contact 361-275-2845 for more information.
The DeWitt County Row Crops Committee will host its annual Crops Tour on Tuesday. The program will begin at 3 p.m. at the Yorktown Gruenau Hall. For more information, contact the DeWitt County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office at 361-275-0816.
Cuero Turkeyfest will host its annual Spring Barbecue Cook-off this year titled “Better Late than Never” Friday along with a Junior Pitmasters of America Kids Cook-off. There is still time to register. Contact Turkeyfest board member Kevin Wolf at 361-243-0671. If washers and horseshoes are your game, sign up for the Turkeyfest Washer and Horseshoe tournament starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Register online at www.turkeyfest.org or pick up a registration form at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce.
On June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cuero Rotary Club will host its Turkey Shoot Fundraiser at the Cuero Sportsman’s Club, 902 E. Bailey in Cuero. Entry fees are $5 per round and $10 for money rounds. All the ammo is provided by the shoot and bring your own shotgun. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds will benefit local organizations. For more information contact Warren Seidel at 361-275-439 or Rocky Arrell at 361-571-7906.
Cuero Turkeyfest’s famous turkey Ruby Begonia will a host a special training day on July 24 starting at 6 p.m. Come out and enjoy “Rally with Ruby” as the Turkeyfest race team selects its race bird for this year’s 49th annual Turkeyfest. Bring your chair and enjoy an evening of live entertainment, food trucks and the 5D Travelin’ Tavern, located on Cuero’s Historic Downtown Main Street and Downtown Market Pavilion.
Cuero Regional Hospital presents Summer Weekend Wind Down Dueling Pianos event July 30 from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are available pre-sale only, so for tickets or reserved tables, call 361-524-6103.
The Cuero Downtowns Farmer’s Market on Main continues the fourth Saturday of the month through October. Be sure to stop by and purchase organically-grown produce. Other items include eggs, meats, jams, honey, baked goods, plants, wine, artisan items and more. The Farmers Market is a program of the City of Cuero Main Street Department and is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street, just outside of the Cuero Public Library. Due to the lovely rain, we have been getting produce in abundance and Cuero Main Street has brought a new program to the Downtown Market Pavilion called “Farm-to-Table Tuesdays.” Pick up some fresh produce and yummy goodies from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June.
Save The Date for World Series of Cuero. Now is the time to start warming up for the 13th Annual World Series of Cuero Texas Hold ‘Em event. The event will again be held at The Venue on Church Street on Aug. 7, with lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cash value prizes will be awarded to the top 10 seats. Event proceeds help fund scholarships for Cuero High School graduates and other chamber programs. This year will be Casino Night following the tournament. For more information, visit the chamber website at www.cuero.org or call 361-275-2112.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome new chamber member Angel Pest Control. Congratulation to the May Business of the Month, Urban Surveying, and June Business of the Month, Anders Auto Supplies.
We hope you will take a staycation visit with us this summer and enjoy all Cuero has to offer!
