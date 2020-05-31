The Cuero community is getting back to business and is gearing up for the summer.
Local businesses have reopened and have been following Governor Abbott’s orders and the Texas Department of State Health Services protocols for COVID-19. They are doing their best to help keep their employees, customers and community safe. Now more than ever it is vital we continue to support local business as Texas continues to safely reopen.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce continues to provide guidance through the pandemic by offering resources to members, all local businesses and the community. The Chamber and Main Street launched a series of Cuero Strong videos. The first video aired at the end of April titled “Cuero Strong” followed by the second video “Getting Back to Business” and the third video “Thank you for keeping us Cuero Strong” aired Friday. The videos captured local businesses and Downtown Main Street business owners sharing encouraging messages and reassurance that we are Cuero Strong, and we will get through this together. Videos were produced by Building Brands Marketing, Micah Riffle and Robert Royer. Videos were shared on social media and have reached over 11,000 viewers.
Cuero continues to rally together to show community support for our hospital, schools and essential workers with parades for our teachers and staff during Teacher Appreciation week and health care providers during National Hospital week.
The Cuero Development Corporation continues to assist local businesses with utility and rental assistance grant opportunities.
The Cuero Record is offering a matching marketing grant to help businesses with advertising.
The Cuero Community Foundation is helping to raise funds for three food pantries in DeWitt County and will match funds up to $100,000. Total raised and matched to date for the three food pantries is $54,233.92.
Cuero High School’s graduating class was honored with a graduation ceremony Friday at Gobbler Stadium. In order to host the ceremony the school district had to adhere to specific guidelines and social distancing policies. To comply with the 25% occupancy requirement, both sides of the stadium were utilized and students were limited to eight tickets per student. Only those with official tickets were permitted to enter and were encouraged to wear masks. The ceremony was live streamed on the Cuero ISD YouTube channel.
Cuero Chamber of Commerce awarded $2,250 in scholarships this year and the Cuero Education Foundation awarded $33,081 in scholarships to Cuero High School students. Congratulations to all the graduates on their hard work and achievements.
Upcoming Events
As Texas continues the reopening phases, events are starting to return. Like the chamber, so many of our nonprofit organizations need events and fundraisers to survive. Organizations are looking at ideas and ways to continue events while keeping the community safe.
Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant
Who will be crowned the next Miss Cuero? Find out at the Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant at 5 p.m. June 20 at Lifeway Baptist Church. Policies and guidelines set forward by Governor Abbott will be followed and ticket sales will be limited to follow the social distancing guidelines. The pageant may be viewed live on the Miss Cuero Facebook site. The Miss Cuero Scholarship pageant is a long-standing tradition in Cuero. The court represents the city and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce in area parades, events and civic projects throughout the year. Upon graduation, the Miss Cuero title holder and first runner-up will receive a scholarship to the university, college or trade school they will be attending. Thank you to our Cuero Chamber Board of Directors, pageant committee, Miss Cuero director Tifani Hilburn, Pageant producer Kingslee Mitchell, volunteers and our sponsors for helping to keep the Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant going for 36 years.
Cuero Regional Hospital Dueling Pianos
The Cuero Regional Hospital will host its annual Summer Weekend Wind down Dueling Pianos Event from 7 to 11 p.m. July 24 at the Venue on Church Street. For tickets or reserved tables contact 361-524-6103. General admission is $25 with entertainment by Plano Punch.
Downtown Cuero Farmer’s Market Days
Cuero’s Downtown Farmer’s Market Days is back under the Market Pavilion and along East Main Street on July 25th. The market will reopen on the fourth Saturday of the month starting July-October from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Cuero Main Street will do their best to practice social distancing and safe guidelines for an enjoyable shopping experience.
If you are interested visiting the market or for vendor space, contact Sandra Osman at 361-485-8008 or visit www.cueromainstreet.com for more information.
World Series of Cuero/Shoppers Poker Run
Now is the time to start warming up for the 11th Annual World Series of Cuero Texas Hold ‘Em event. The event will again be held at The Venue on Church Street on Aug. 1st with lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cash value prizes will be awarded to the top 10 seats. If you enjoy shopping Cuero’s charming boutiques and a game of poker, then be sure to sign up for the Shoppers Poker Run. Event proceeds help fund scholarships for Cuero High School graduates. For more information, visit the chamber website at www.cuero.org or call 361-275-2112.
Cowboy Camp
Do you have a little buckaroo interested in learning about what it means to be a cowboy? Cuero’s Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum is hosting its annual Cowboy Camp Aug. 4-8 for ages 7-12. Call them at 361-277-2866 or visit www.ChisholmTrailMuseum.org for more information.
Just like Texas, Cuero is strong and resilient. We are better together, and we are Cuero Strong. Cuero will continue to make it through the pandemic and thrive again. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce will continue to proudly support the prosperity of our members and promote the rich heritage of our community. Please visit us at www.cuero.org.
