The Cuero community continues to thrive and move forward this holiday season. Businesses are gearing up and getting ready for a busy holiday season.
Cuero Main Street kicked off Halloween with its Downtown Farmers Market on Oct. 24. Hundreds of people enjoyed the market under the Downtown Market Pavilion and shopping at local shops and boutiques. A Best of Contest was held encouraging visitors to vote for the best “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed pumpkin and best fall decorated storefront for participating Main Street shops. Voters could submit their votes by ballot for a chance to win $150 in Cuero Christmas Bucks and over 200 ballots were turned in. It was a “spooktacular” weekend. Lifeway Baptist Church held its annual fall festival on Halloween day. The event was held outside and was well attended. Guests enjoyed playing games for candy and free bagged cotton candy. Popcorn was handed out.
It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Cuero, as lights and the 30-foot Christmas tree are going up on Main Street. The park will soon be transformed into a Christmas wonderland with over 300 lighted scenes being displayed for the annual Christmas in the Park. Christmas in the Park will begin Nov. 23 nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through New Year’s Day. People from all over travel to see this marvelous light display. Christmas in the Park has been voted The Cuero Records’ Best of DeWitt County Readers’ Choice 2020 Award for Best Holiday Event and winner of the Victoria Advocate’s Crossroads “Best of the Best” 2020 Award for the Best Festival and Best Holiday Event several years in a row. New lights are added every year. Be sure to visit Cuero’s newest coffee shop, She Brews, located at 112 E. Morgan on Wednesday evenings for $1 hot cocoa and take a drive through Cuero’s Christmas in the Park located off U.S. 87.
Cuero is a great place to get all your holiday shopping done this season.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce will be kicking off holiday shopping with their Holiday Shoppers Poker Run event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14. It is $40 to participate and includes brunch, beverages, a shopping swag bag and a chance to compete for the grand prize of $1,000 cash. About $3,000 in cash prizes will be awarded. Participants will shop in participating shops and boutiques and collect a poker card for every $10 purchase, turning in their five best cards. There will also be a Lucky Basket Draw for a chance to bid on 30 baskets donated by local shops and businesses. Register online at https://cuero.org/event/holiday-shoppers-poker-run/. This is a fun way to get your holiday shopping done.
Shop Small Saturday is Nov. 28, and this annual movement helps support small businesses.
We will bring back the Santa Shuffle Punch Cards this year. Be sure to pick up a punch card at a participating shop during Shop Small Saturday. For every $10 purchase you receive a hole punch. Fill your card up with 10 punches and turn it in to enter to win Cuero Christmas Bucks. There will be a total of four weekly drawings for a chance to win Cuero Christmas Bucks and a grand prize drawing will be held Dec. 22 for a chance to win $750 in Cuero Christmas Bucks, donated by Cuero Main Street. Be sure to visit our future Chamber and Visitors Bureau location at 101 W. Main to pick up a shopping bag and view and vote for your favorite decorated Christmas tree, decorated by local chamber member businesses.
Cuero’s Main Street will host its annual Christmas in Downtown event on Dec 12. This year has made things a little more challenging, but they have a way of keeping this Christmas event merry and bright with a hometown holiday theme. Visitors can enjoy the 30-foot Christmas tree, lights, carols, store window decorations, a Christmas market, late-night shopping, food vendors, movies for the kids, Christmas cheer for the ladies and the Jingle Joint for the men, plus so much more. Check out Cuero Main Street-Certified Facebook page for more information on this fun, festive event.
Dec. 19, will be the last Saturday before Christmas to wrap up all your holiday shopping in Cuero and fill up your Santa Shuffle Punch Cards for a chance to win Cuero Christmas Bucks during the Holiday Booze & Buy event from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy festive drinks and live music while shopping.
Spend the day or weekend in Cuero, enjoy the quaint shops, divine dining, visit our four museums and take home some tasty treats from The Cuero Pecan House. Cuero is a great place to shop, play and stay this holiday season and we look forward to seeing you.
Call the Chamber for more information at 361-275-2112
