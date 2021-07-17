Summer is beginning to sizzle and so is Cuero. On June 8, Cuero received an award after being nominated and recognized by the Texas Travel Alliance for being one of the “best” rural and small towns to visit in 2020. We were visited by TTIA Director of Loyalty and Business Development Shane Sorenson, who presented us with this distinguished award, being one of the first small towns to receive it. Cuero is very honored and proud to have received this award and will continue to strive and promote Cuero as a great place to visit.
There have been many summer activities going on and coming up. The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum kicked off with their Cowboy Camp hosting over 50 buckaroos for their weeklong camp, letting kids see what it’s like to be a real cowboy and learning the ways of the Old West.
They completed camp with a ribbon cutting celebrating the beautifully restored English-German School. Thank you to Robert Oliver for saving the schoolhouse, restoring it and bringing it back to its original purpose for education and community gatherings. The history of the schoolhouse dates back to 1880 and was gifted to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum by the owner Richard Munt, under the agreement that it would be restored and used for education and community. The English-German School has been a tremendous asset to Cuero. The Cuero Library’s summer reading program is underway hosting great programs on Wednesday’s and the kids really enjoyed “Texas Snakes” on June 23.
Upcoming events include the Downtown Farmers Market on Main July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Later that evening, bring your chairs and join us on Main Street for the “Rally with Ruby” event starting at 6 p.m. The second week in October, the Turkeyfest race team will select their new bird to race against Worthington’s bird Paycheck in the Great Gobbler Gallop during Turkeyfest. Enjoy an evening of turkey racing, live music from Travis Aaron Thamm and the Parlor Hounds, KB’s BBQ, Kona Ice and the 5D Travelin’ Tavern. Follow Ruby’s tracks and shop at local chamber and Main Street shops and boutiques through July 24. For every $10 spent, get your card punched. Fill up your card with 10 punches and enter for a chance to win $150 in Cuero Bucks. You can turn in your filled card at the Downtown Farmer’s Market on Main booth July 24 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a chance to win a special farmer’s market prize.
The Cuero Community Hospital will host its annual Dueling Pianos event July 31 at the Venue on Church Street. VIP tables are sold out, but individual tickets may still be purchased for $25. Call 361-524-6103 for more information.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Texas Hold’em World Series of Cuero fundraising event on Aug. 7. Tickets to the Main Event are $150 and include $10,000 in gaming chips, delicious turkey fried turkey lunch, spirits all day and a chance to win the top prize valued at over $3,500, which includes a beautiful, handcrafted silver bracelet from Deutsch & Deutsch Jewelers in Victoria. For more information or to sign up contact the chamber or visit www.cuero.org. If Texas Hold’em isn’t your game but you enjoy trying your luck at casino games, join us later in the evening at 7:30 p.m. for Casino Night. Enjoy a night of roulette, blackjack, craps, slots and Texas Hold’em along with live entertainment from the Justin Cooper Band.
Tickets are $50 each or reserve a table for 8 for $500. The ticket includes $2,000 in gaming chips, heavy appetizers, spirits and a chance to win some great prizes.
Welcome to new chamber members Sutton Electric, LLC and Shanna’s Boutique. Be sure to check out Shanna’s Market Days July 31 at the Cuero VFW Hall 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Shanna at 361-772-8064 for more information.
We hope you make Cuero your place to shop, dine, explore and stay this summer. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Visitors Bureau is located at 210 E. Main Street in Cuero. Wwwe can be reached at 361-275-2112 or by email at cuerocc@cuero.org. To learn more about our services visit our website at www.cuero.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.