The Cuero community has been wild about wildflowers. Welcoming visitors from all over to drive a self-guided routes, many were able to view the beautiful variation of wildflowers in DeWitt County, the Wildflower Capitol of Texas.
Business in Cuero has also been blooming. Several new businesses have opened in Cuero. The Chamber welcomes new members, Aimee’s Blue Bird Café, Spiritual Roots Boutique, Josie Carmona Beauty and Barber Shop, Keke’s Café, Billy Goat Demo and the Green Cow Creamy, opening in May, located in downtown Cuero. For more information on these and other chamber businesses, go to cuero.org
The third annual Hometown Harvest on Main hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Cuero Main Street, The City of Cuero, and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce was originally scheduled for April 25, but due to much needed rain has been rescheduled to Monday, May 2. This will be a farm-to-table dining experience served family style, down the middle of Main Street. There will be live music, food demos, craft beer and wine sampling followed by delicious six coarse meal. This event is sold out.
Keep Cuero Beautiful and the City of Cuero Environmental Services Department has been busy keeping Cuero beautiful, starting off by celebrating Earth Day with a plant swap, presentation on composting by TDS and giving out free mushroom compost. Other activities throughout the month of April included Don’t Mess with Texas litter highway cleanup, promoting conserving resources, litter clean up, planting trees and waterway cleanup around the city lake.
The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum held a groundbreaking moment on April 28, kicking off the development of the new CTHM expansion project to include the Pebbles Park, a pocket park located next to the museum, along with a roundabout. This project is going to be a great addition to the Historical Main Street district that visitors and residents will be able to enjoy. Be sure to visit www.chishomtrailmuseum.org for more information on the project and upcoming museum events.
Upcoming Events
Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant:
- The next Miss Cuero was crowned Saturday at the Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant at Lifeway Baptist Church. The Miss Cuero Scholarship pageant is a long-standing tradition in Cuero. The court represents the city and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce in area parades, events and civic projects throughout the year. Upon graduation, the Miss Cuero title holder and first runner-up will receive a scholarship to the university, college or trade school they’ll be attending. Thank you to our Cuero Chamber board of directors, pageant committee, Miss Cuero director Tifani Hilburn, volunteers and sponsors for helping to keep the Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant going for 38 years. Be sure to check out the Miss Cuero Facebook page to see the list of winners.
Cuero Regional Hospital Celebrates Hospital Week
- : The Cuero Regional Hospital will host a Street Dance May 13 in appreciation of the city’s healthcare heroes. Grab your chair and join us under the Market Pavilion on Main in Historic Downtown Cuero for a night of dancing to the Emotions from 6-10pm. Grab something delicious to eat from KB’s BBQ, Mom’s Tamales, Kona Ice, or a refreshing drink from the 5D Travelin’ Tavern.
Downtown Cuero Farmer’s Market Days
- : Cuero’s Downtown Farmer’s Market is back under the Market Pavilion May 28 on East Main Street. The market is now open on the fourth Saturday of the month starting March-October from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June’s market will celebrate June Art Month. Be sure to check out the Cuero Main Street website for upcoming events. If you are interested in visiting the market or for vendor space, contact Sandra Osman at 361-485-8008 or visit www.cueromainstreet.com for more information.
World Series of Cuero/Casino Night:
- Save the Date. Now is the time to start warming up for 12th Annual World Series of Cuero Texas Hold ‘Em event. The event will
- again be held at The Venue on Church Street on Aug. 6, with lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cash value prizes will be
- awarded to the top 10 seats. A casino night will wrap up the evening with Vegas style casino games from 6- 9 p.m. followed by dancing to with live music from the Justin Cooper Band from 9 -11p.m. For more information visit the Chamber website at cuero.org or call 361-275-2112.
For upcoming events and a business information visit cuero.org.
