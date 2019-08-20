CUERO – More than 100 people gathered at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum at noon Tuesday to honor Errol John Dietze, the first Eagle Scout in Cuero.
Dietze, a Cuero attorney, delivered the keynote address at the Boy Scouts annual fundraiser for the Live Oak District, which includes DeWitt County.
It's tradition at this event to honor a member of the community for their contributions to Scouting and serving as an example of what it means to be a good Scout, said David Chenault, of Austin, district executive with the Live Oak District.
Dietze, 79, earned his Eagle Scout rank in 1955 and has continued to be a notable member in his community through his law practice and leadership.
In his recognition speech, Dietze spoke about his experience as a Scout, the leadership skills he acquired through the organization and the importance of having organizations like the Scouts available to youth in the area to learn important life lessons.
"We need more organizations such as the Scouts," Dietze said in closing.
