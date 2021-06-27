NAME: Dan Williams-Capone
AGE: 53
EDUCATION: B.A. from Grinnell College; M.A., coursework, from Southern Methodist University
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Executive director
COMPANY: Meals on Wheels Victoria
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I first became involved in nonprofits volunteering during high school. I got involved in the senior-nutrition space delivering meals as a service project with my kids through St. Francis Episcopal Church when my two sons were grade-school and junior-high age.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
The chance to make a difference in people’s lives and help people and organizations successfully manage change, innovate and grow.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest challenges I’ve faced have been jumping back into the job market after 14 years as a stay-at-home parent and dealing with change and the unexpected, such as Hurricane Harvey and the COVID pandemic. An adaptable and flexible design-thinking approach has been key in allowing me to draw on the transferable skills I’ve gathered in the many contexts I’ve worked: museums, libraries, churches, state government, social services and tech.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
Don’t believe the path you start out on is the path you have to stay on. Don’t feel locked in by your past choices. Things rarely move in a straight line, and that’s OK. It is all right to move in new directions, to close doors and switch paths as your interests change and grow.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
My wife, Dayna Williams-Capone, director of the Victoria Public Library, and I both have jobs that give us the opportunity to directly serve the local community. I have also been active in the Episcopal community in Victoria, serving as senior warden at St. Francis Episcopal church and as an Education for Ministry mentor. Hurricane Harvey catapulted me into involvement in the statewide Meals on Wheels network, and I have served on the board of Meals on Wheels Texas since 2019 and just been elected to a two-year term as president of Meals on Wheels Texas beginning in June of this year.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Meals on Wheels — since before I started working here — as I believe it represents a great model for public/private partnership taking care of vulnerable individuals. United Way — as it provides an avenue for area nonprofits to work together outside of our individual silos and get dollars to where they can do the most good. The library — libraries serve the information, educational, and social recreation needs of the whole community, from providing internet access to those that have none to the latest books and other materials.
