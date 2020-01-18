Tuesday
Celebration of completion of Refugio Apartments
- 405 Osage St., Refugio
- 1:30 p.m.
- Free
- The Texas General Land Office disaster recovery team will celebrate the completion of the Refugio Apartments, a multifamily housing complex damaged in Hurricane Harvey at 1:30 p.m. The apartments, 405 Osage St., in Refugio, will house 47 low- to moderate-income families.
Wednesday
Get Your Business Online with Google
- University of Houston-Victoria Small Business Development Center
- 1908 N. Laurent St.
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Explore Google My Business, a free tool that allows local businesses to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps. Get hands-on help creating or updating your listing, and take advantage of a free website. Registration deadline is Tuesday. For more assistance please contact us at 361-485-4485 or email sbdc@uhv.edu
