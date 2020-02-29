Monday
Southside community meeting
Meals on Wheels Victoria – Murray Senior Center
603 E. Murray St.
5:30-6 p.m., snacks & mingle; 6-7 p.m., community meeting
The Southside Community Coalition is a group of people working to support the Southside neighborhood of Victoria and make sure the neighborhood has all of the resources residents need to thrive.
