Monday

VC’s Lunch & Learn Series ‘Resolving Problems’

Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex

7403 Lone Tree Road

11:30 a.m.

Victoria College’s “Improving Performance” Lunch & Learn Series will continue at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with “Resolving Problems” in Room 302 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex. The cost of the event is $30 and includes lunch and dessert. The deadline to register for the session is noon Monday. For more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.

Tuesday

Victoria Area Homeless Coalition Symposium

University of Houston-Victoria — University North Room: Multi Purpose Room — 114

4-9 p.m.

The University of Houston-Victoria School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development will host a second symposium on homelessness to help provide more information on the topic for community members. The Homeless Symposium will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the UHV University North Walker Auditorium, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. The event is free and open to the public. For more information about the Homeless Symposium, contact Carlson at carlsonp@uhv.edu or 361-570-4189.

Wednesday

Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission Meeting

University of Houston-Victoria — University North Room: Multi Purpose Room — 114

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, call 361-485-4547 or Email: jungs@uhv.edu

Raising Cane’s Ribbon Cutting

6409 N. Navarro St.

9-10 a.m.

Thursday

The Secrets of Successful Communities — Speaker — Ed McMahon

Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts

214 N. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

Free

Ed McMahon is internationally known as a leading authority on economic development and land use policies and trends. A reception will be from 5:30-6 p.m.; talk begins at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP by March 5 to rsvp3@uhv.edu

