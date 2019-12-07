Friday
First State Bank Open House
- 4805 N. John Stockbauer Drive
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- DeLeon Elementary School Choir will perform Christmas carols at 10:15 a.m., and Our Lady of Victory’s school choir will perform at noon. Santa Claus is also planning a special guest appearance.
