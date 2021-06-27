NAME: Daylan Gwosdz
AGE: 35
EDUCATION: Texas A&M University graduate class of '08 with a bachelor's degree in industrial distribution and a minor in business.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Financial advisor
COMPANY: Edward Jones
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I have always wanted to do something where I had the ability to genuinely help people. I was blessed in 2011 when I was recruited by Edward Jones to use my platform to help families with reaching their financial goals.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
My drive comes from seeing my clients reach their financial goals, building relationships in the community, and creating a legacy that my family can be proud of.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The obvious challenges have been market fluctuations, political divisiveness, the global pandemic, and many other changes in our society as a whole. The biggest challenge I have faced in my career is creating tailored portfolios and financial plans for my clients while managing their emotions as we help them navigate through major life events; i.e. retirement, death of a loved one, health care issues, and many more major financial obstacles.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
What excites me is that I have reached milestones that many financial advisors seek to reach throughout their whole career while still in my mid-30s. The average age of a financial advisor in the U.S. is approaching retirement age, yet I plan to be in this business for another 30 years. This will allow me to serve my clients, their kids, and their grandkids to reach their financial goals for many years to come.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I serve as a Little League coach to my son's team.
My wife and I do an annual secret Santa to a local family in need.
I serve on the Victoria County Texas A&M Club board.
We support individually many clients and their kids and grandkids through sponsorships for livestock show and sports teams fundraising throughout the year.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I support many local charities by donating and attending a variety of fundraising events, including CASA, the Vine School, the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, and the Texas Zoo.
I serve as the president for Victoria County Texas A&M Club, whose sole mission is to provide scholarships for incoming freshman into Texas A&M from Victoria County.
Also, Edward Jones is the national sponsor for the Alzheimer's Association. We hold various events throughout the year to support this great cause.
